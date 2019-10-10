Allison Janney & Elsie Fisher on ‘The Addams Family’ and How Things Changed During Production

0

With The Addams Family opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Allison Janney & Elsie Fisher to talk about the animated movie. During the interview, they talked how the script/story changed during the recording process, why The Addams Family has stood the test of time, what voicing a character is really like behind-the-scenes, the popularity of Mom, Castle Rock season 2, and they answered some fun questions like what TV show they’d like to guest star on, what they collect, what movie they’ve seen the most, and more.

If you haven’t seen The Addams Family trailers, the film is directed by Sausage Party‘s Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan and is based on characters created by Charles Addams from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and Pamela Pettler (Corpse Bride, Monster House, 9). The voice cast also includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg as “IT”, with Bette Midler, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, and Aimee Garcia.

Allison Janney & Elsie Fisher:

Since they’ve both done voice work, how did making The Addams Family compare to what they’ve done in the past?

How the script/story changed during the recording process.

Why do they think The Addams Family has stood the test of time?

Was Allison Janney surprised at the popularity of Mom?

Elsie Fisher talks Castle Rock season 2.

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

What movie have they seen the most?

Do they have a favorite ride at Disneyland?

What do they collect?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

What was the last thing they were really obsessed with?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Addams Family: