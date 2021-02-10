Breaking News in Yuba County’s Allison Janney tells us what it’s really like to film a scene where you only have one take to get it right.

With Tate Taylor's star-studded crime comedy Breaking News in Yuba County opening in select theaters and On-Demand this weekend, I recently got to speak with Allison Janney about making the dark comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film stars Janney as a housewife that becomes a local celebrity after her husband (Matthew Modine) goes missing. As the investigation intensifies, she finds herself dodging a suspicious cop (Regina Hall), a local news reporter (Mila Kunis) who just so happens to be her half-sister, a wannabe mobster (Awkwafina), and her husband’s deadbeat brother (Jimmi Simpson), all of whom want to know what really happened. The film also stars Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clifton Collins Jr. and Keong Sim.

During the interview, Janney talks about what it’s really like to film a scene where you only have one take to get it right, how Tate Taylor always puts her in his movies, why she wanted to play this role, and the way Breaking News takes some turns you won’t expect.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Image via MGM

Allison Janney:

How Tate Taylor always puts her in his movies.

Why she wanted to be in Breaking News in Yuba County.

What is it like to actually film a scene where you are destroying everything from the TV to the dishes?

How the movie takes some turns you might not be expecting and it’s surprisingly violent.

Image via MGM

