‘Get Out’s Allison Williams Reteams with Blumhouse for Horror-Thriller ‘M3GAN’

Get Out star Allison Williams is reuniting with Blumhouse to star in its tech-themed horror-thriller M3GAN, the company announced Wednesday.

Williams will play Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype — a decision that has unimaginable consequences.

Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) will direct from a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant) that is based on a story by James Wan, who will produce alongside Jason Blum. Wan’s Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear will executive produce alongside Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek and Williams, while Judson Scott will oversee the project on behalf of Atomic Monster.

Universal will release M3GAN, which recalls last year’s Child’s Play reboot, in which Chucky was reimagined as an A.I. gone wrong. Having said that, Johnstone and Cooper are rising voices in the genre community, and when paired with horror maestros Blum and Wan, I’m confident they’ll find a way to put their own spin on the killer doll subgenre.

Williams projects a certain intelligence as an actress, and I can totally buy her as a brilliant roboticist who turns to a doll for help in raising her young niece. She broke out playing Marnie Michaels on HBO’s Girls before her sinister turn opposite Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out. She recently starred in Netflix’s thriller The Perfection and appeared opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Showtime’s limited series Patrick Melrose.

I’ll be curious to see whether M3GAN is aimed at adults, like Child’s Play was, or whether it’ll be aimed at the PG-13 crowd. Child’s Play didn’t perform all that well in theaters, and that was a well-known IP with a smart marketing campaign behind it, but then again, it didn’t have Blum or Wan involved, and these days, those names on a poster can make all the difference. For more on The Perfection, click here for our interview with Williams and co-star Logan Browning.