Ed O'Neill has found his next project, and it won't be as comedic as the roles he's known for around the world. Deadline reports that the actor has joined the cast of All's Fair. The legal drama from the mind of Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story) will follow Kim Kardashian (yes, Kim Kardashian) as she plays the best divorce lawyer working in Los Angeles. The protagonist of the story will be a part of an all-female law firm. Ed O'Neill is believed to be portraying the husband of the firm's co-owner, who in turn will be played by Glenn Close. Nevertheless, his actual role and the full premise for All's Fair is currently being kept under wraps by the studio.

The cast of All's Fair will also include Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson. Watts was recently seen as Pam Bales in Infinite Storm, a drama based on true events. The performer will also be seen in The Friend, a project that held its world premiere at this year's edition of the Telluride Film Festival. Naomi Watts' role in All's Fair hasn't been confirmed at the moment. Sarah Paulson will be joining the series after delivering a thrilling performance as Diane Sherman in Run, a psychological thriller directed by Aneesh Chaganty.

All's Fair was created by Ryan Murphy. There's no way to stop the producer, who appears to be one of the busiest people in the industry. Murphy was recently involved with the release of the second season of Monster. The latest installment of the Netflix biographical crime anthology that focused on The Lyle and Erik Menendez case. In the middle of working on the future of both Monster, The Watcher and American Horror Story, Murphy will find the time to produce All's Fair.

The Return of a Sitcom Legend

All's Fair will allow Ed O'Neill to deliver a performance very different from what audiences expect from him. The actor is known for portraying Jay Pritchett in Modern Family. For over the course of a decade, O'Neill made viewers laugh as the stubborn grandfather with a short temper who was eager to understand his family better. The actor also displayed his comedic skills as Al Bundy in Married...with Children, the Fox comedy that ran for eleven seasons. But the time for laughter is over. All's Fair will remind the world of what Ed O'Neill is capable of in a dramatic role, while the lawyer played by Kim Kardashian takes on the toughest cases in Los Angeles.

A release date for All's Fair hasn't been set by Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.