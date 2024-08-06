The Big Picture Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts join the star-studded cast of Ryan Murphy's legal series All's Fair on Hulu.

All's Fair marks Murphy's first Disney project, featuring familiar faces like Paulson and Watts.

Halle Berry exits the show due to scheduling conflicts, but new roles were created for Paulson, Watts, Nash, and Taylor.

This upcoming Hulu series just received some seriously exciting cast updates. Actresses Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts will reportedly be joining Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal series All’s Fair, along with other new additions Teyana Taylor and Niecy Nash. These public figures will join Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian in what is shaping up to be one of Murphy’s most star-studded casts.

All’s Fair will mark Murphy’s first project for Disney following his long-running partnership with Netflix, which had spawned buzzy TV shows like Dahmer and The Politician. The director’s first step in unfamiliar territory will not be without familiar faces, however. Both Paulson and Watts are longtime Murphy collaborators, with Paulson having led shows like American Horror Story and Ratched and Watts having starred in series like Feud: Capote vs. The Swans and The Watcher. With Nash set to star in Murphy’s upcoming horror drama Grotesquerie, it seems that of the recently added cast members, only Taylor will be a new face in Murphy-land.

These four announcements follow actress and singer Halle Berry’s recent exit from the show after her casting in July of this year. Berry’s departure was reportedly chalked up to a scheduling conflict, indicating no bad blood between her and Murphy. It has indeed been reported that Berry’s previous role will not be replaced, and that each of the four new actresses will be playing new parts made specifically for them.

What Will ‘All’s Fair’ Be About?

In typical Murphy fashion, the Glee creator described his upcoming legal series as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.” All’s Fair will follow Kardashian as a divorce attorney at the heart of an all-women law firm in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s character will report to that of Close’s, who will reportedly portray the head of the firm. While any details about the roles of Paulson, Watts, Nash, and Taylor have yet to surface, it seems reasonable to guess that at least one of them will be playing another lawyer at the firm.

Murphy will both direct and contribute as a writer for All’s Fair. While the series has no specific premiere date as of now, it is rumored to be starting production in late 2024 with a hopeful release date in early 2025. Any determined details about the plot also have yet to surface. But Murphy fans no doubt hope that the creator will continue to do what he does best: dishing out high-stakes, dramatic fun with the help of a seriously talented cast.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on All’s Fair and any other upcoming Ryan Murphy dramas.