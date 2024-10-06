Peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy — each a pairing more perfect than the one before it. Paulson and Murphy have been working together for well over a decade when the actress appeared in a one-off episode of the latter’s series, Nip/Tuck. Since then, they’ve collaborated on numerous projects, including American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Soon, the dynamic duo will be at it again in a brand-new legal drama that Murphy is creating titled All’s Fair.

While chatting with Paulson about her latest feature-length horror flick, Hold Your Breath, Collider’s Sam Coley collected some intel about the upcoming production that’s already adding impressive names to its call sheet. Teasing the vibe that audiences have to look forward to, and revealing when cameras will pick up, Paulson said:

“All I can tell you about All's Fair is that I think it's going to be so much fun. And I think it's gonna be fun for us shooting it, and I think it's going to be even more fun for people watching it. We start shooting in about two weeks.”

‘All’s Fair’s Killer Call Sheet

Aside from Paulson, Murphy has a solid relationship with numerous big names in the biz. Over the years and throughout his various titles, he’s worked with the likes of Evan Peters, Cuba Gooding Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Nathan Lane, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, and so many more. As almost every day a new familiar face is added to the lineup of All’s Fair, it’s obvious that Murphy’s latest project is gearing up to pack another punch of top-tier performances. Paulson only further added to our intrigue, saying:

“I've been so lucky to work with Niecy Nash before, so I'm really looking forward to being reunited with her. I revere Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor, and Glenn Close. It's an embarrassment of riches, and I'm really excited to get to act with Kim Kardashian. I think it's going to be so fun and, she just seems nothing less than like a consummate professional, and incredibly fun, and game. I think it's going to be a really, really good time.”

As of right now, we know that Kardashian, who previously worked alongside Murphy on American Horror Story: Delicate, will appear in the series as the best divorce lawyer in all of Los Angeles working at an all-female law firm. Beyond that, the plot is being kept under wraps.

While you wait for more information to roll out about All’s Fair, head over to Hulu to see Paulson in her latest film role in Hold Your Breath. And stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with the horror icon.

Hold Your Breath Set during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s in Oklahoma, this psychological horror-thriller follows a woman who becomes convinced that a dark, malevolent force threatens her family. As dust storms rage outside, paranoia and fear build inside the house, blurring the line between reality and delusion. Release Date October 3, 2024 Director Karrie Crouse , Will Joines Cast Sarah Paulson , Amiah Miller , Annaleigh Ashford , Alona Jane Robbins , Ebon Moss-Bachrach Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Karrie Crouse Character(s) Margaret Bellum , Rose Bellum , Esther Smith , Ollie Bellum , Wallace Grady Expand

Watch On Hulu