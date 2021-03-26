Order in the court! Ally McBeal will bring back all the glory of the legal comedy-drama to a new project, with the return of titular lead Calista Flockhart. According to TVLine, the revival is still in the early stages of development, but the original series creator David E. Kelley will also return as an executive producer, while a female showrunner will reportedly take on the project.

Ally McBeal followed the chaotic life of a lawyer working in the fictional law firm Cage and Fish. Even if structured as a legal show, with new cases popping up almost every episode, the show leaned heavily on the human relations of Ally and her law firm coworkers, with a good dose of romance mixed into its formula.

Besides Flockhart, Ally McBeal’s cast included Courtney Thorne-Smith (Two and a Half Men), Greg Germann (Grey’s Anatomy), Lisa Nicole Carson (ER), Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Peter MacNicol (Sophie's Choice), and Gil Bellows (Patriot). If this is a sequel revival instead of a reboot, maybe we could expect the return of a lot of familiar faces. Maybe this revival can even include some guest stars from late-season, such as Robert Downey Jr.?

Ally McBeal ran for five seasons at Fox, between 1997 and 2002, for a total of 112 episodes. Now that Disney is the owner of Ally McBeal after the acquisition of Fox, it seems likely that the revival could end up at Hulu, since the original show is not exactly Disney+ material. Even if the series never took itself too seriously, this is a show that dealt with themes like sexual harassment in the workplace, which are not too suited to Disney's brand of family entertainment.

There isn't much information about Ally McBeal's return, however, the first five seasons of the show's original run are available on Hulu now for audiences to catch up.

