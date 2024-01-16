The Big Picture The Ally McBeal cast reunited at the Emmys, recreating an iconic dance scene from the show.

How we've missed the weird energy of Ally McBeal! The cast reunited at this year's Emmys to celebrate the series and award a new show their award. What was great about the Emmys bringing up casts from shows we know and love is that we had great reunions to make us cry. What was so special about Calista Flockhart leading her cast out on stage together? They were recreating one of the most iconic moments in the show's five seasons and that's saying something for a show like Ally McBeal!

In Season 4, Episode 19, titled "In Search of Barry White," we watched as John Cage (Peter MacNicol) was having a moment to the Barry White song "You Are The First, the Last, My Everything." As he is looking at himself in the mirror, Larry Paul (Robert Downey Jr.) and Jackson Duper (Taye Diggs) eventually join him in dancing in the bathroom. This is probably why many were expecting Downey to come out with the cast, but what we got at the Emmys was a special edition of the dance to reunite some of our favorite stars all together!

Starting with the iconic voiceover from Flockhart as many Ally McBeal fans have missed, we watched as MacNicol came out of the bathroom stall joined by Greg Germann and Gil Bellows. In the scene from the show, it was just Downey, Diggs, and MacNichol until Flockhart walks in during the number but it was nice to see Ally, John, Richard, and Billy all back together on stage, making us miss the oddity that was Ally McBeal.

The Strange Appeal of 'Ally McBeal'

When it comes to shows like Ally McBeal, they are hard to explain. How does one break down the dancing baby? Using flashbacks, voiceovers, and fantastical elements to convey what Ally is going through and thinking about, the series gave us moments like this where the boys are dancing in the bathroom. A show filled with iconic moments — I personally watch Downey singing "River" by Joni Mitchell every holiday season — the brief reunion we got of the cast made one thing clear: Fans miss this cast and this show. However, we didn't have Jane Krakowski there or Lisa Nicole Carson coming back with the cast so we still do need a proper reunion. For now, having another take on the Barry White dance is enough to make us happy as Ally McBeal fans.

Watch the cast reunite at the 75th Emmy Awards below and stream Ally McBeal on Disney+.

