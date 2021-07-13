We at Collider are happy to debut a clip that appears on the new 4K UHD Blu-ray version of Cameron Crowe’s masterpiece, Almost Famous. The Oscar-winning film arrives on 4K in a newly remastered version overseen by Crowe himself, and includes all-new bonus features as well as both the theatrical and “Bootleg” cuts of the film.

In the video above, iconic musician Peter Frampton talks about teaching Billy Crudup how to play guitar for the film, while Crudup talks about videotaping Frampton playing the songs and slowing it down so he could memorize where to put his fingers during the performances. It’s an insightful and candid look inside one of the many aspects that makes Almost Famous such an incredible and unforgettable film.

Crowe oversaw the new 4K transfer of Almost Famous himself, and the home video release includes the following new bonus features: Filmmaker Focus – Cameron Crowe on Almost Famous, Casting & Costumes, Rock School, Extended Scenes, and Odds & Sods. Also included are the previously released bonus features that were found on earlier home video releases.

Check out the exclusive clip above. Almost Famous is now available on 4K Blu-ray.

