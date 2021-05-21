In the immortal words of Penny Lane, if you ever get lonely, you just go to the record store and visit your friends. Soon, you'll be able to go there and pick up the new 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray of Almost Famous, which is being newly remastered under the supervision of writer/director Cameron Crowe. For its 21st anniversary, Almost Famous will arrive on 4K Ultra HD in a limited-edition Steelbook, as well as a limited-edition Blu-ray. Universal Music Entertainment will also release a compiled version of arguably the best movie soundtrack of all time in a limited-edition Uber Box set.

According to Paramount, the features on the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray include:

Filmmaker Focus—Cameron Crowe onAlmost Famous—NEW!

Casting & Costumes—NEW!

Rock School—NEW!

Extended Scenes—NEW!

Odds & Sods—NEW!

Audio Commentary with Cameron Crowe and Friends (Bootleg cut)

Intro by Cameron Crowe

The Making ofAlmost Famous

Interview with Lester Bangs (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cameron Crowe’s Top Albums of 1973

“Fever Dog” music video

“Loves Comes and Goes” (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Rolling Stone Articles (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

B-Sides (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cleveland Concert (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

“Small Time Blues”

Stairway (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Script

Theatrical Trailer

Hidden Talent (Unhidden Easter Eggs)

In tandem with this release, Universal’s soundtrack release will be composed of five CDs, seven 180-gram black vinyl discs, and a 7-inch vinyl for Stillwater’s single featured in the film “Fever Dog.” Not only does this soundtrack include the songs featured in the movie, but also includes songs created for the fictional band of Stillwater, which were mostly written by Crowe, Nancy Wilson of Heart, and Peter Frampton.

“We are extremely proud to revisitAlmost Famouswith a very special bounty of goodness,” said Crowe. “For the first time, we’ve created a Deluxe Soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”

If you haven’t seen Almost Famous yet, the film follows 15-year-old William (Patrick Fugit(, a precocious teen with a passion for rock music and journalism, who ends up touring with Stillwater, a fictional up-and-coming band. During the trip, he falls in love with Penny Lane (Kate Hudson), a young groupie who guides him through the sex-and-drugs-and-rock-and-roll world that is the 70s music scene.

Almost Famouswould skyrocket the career of Hudson, who played Penny with a spunk and sincerity that earned her an Academy Award nomination. Almost Famous also stars a magnetic Billy Crudup as the star guitar player, and typically wonderful character performances by Frances McDormand and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Crowe also earned a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, his only win to date.

Universal’s soundtrack will be available on July 9, while you can grab Almost Famous on 4K and Blu-ray on July 13. Check out images of both releases below.

