This week, Almost Famous arrives on 4K, and it’s not exactly a hot take to say that the film, which won Cameron Crowe an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, is the filmmaker’s best movie (suddenly my inbox fills with angry e-mails from We Bought a Zoo fans). The semi-autobiographical film follows young rock journalist William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he travels with rising rock band Stillwater and starts to fall for one of their devoted fans, Penny Lane (Kate Hudson). It’s a beautiful coming-of-age story where concepts of maturity are explored through the framework of music that ties all of us together. William, through his chosen profession and desire to pursue it a young age (he’s only fifteen), is forced to grow up too fast, and while Almost Famous is filled with so many amazing scenes, there’s one that continues to stick with me, especially as I watched the new 4K.

In the scene, William has just been “deflowered.” He spent the previous night trying to find a way to write his article, he’s struggling with it, and some bored band-aids (young women who pride themselves on not being groupies even though that’s how the band sees them), trapped in a dull city, decide to have sex with William just for fun. He wakes up the following morning and bullshits his way to Rolling Stone giving him an even larger article even though he has no idea how to write it. He then, while lugging laundry for the band-aids, goes to Russell’s (Billy Crudup) hotel room to try yet again to get an interview with the band’s star guitarist only to be told to “go the fuck away”, an insult compounded by the fact that Russell is sleeping with Penny, who’s the girl that William really wanted to be with in the first place. In a hotel hallway, William sits down and begins to cry.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Cameron Crowe Looks Back on 'Elizabethtown,' Reflects on His Career, & Shares His 'Jerry Maguire' Sequel Idea

What I love about this moment is that Crowe understands that the moment is too big for William. A lesser storyteller would have made the following morning a victory lap for William. He’s a teenage boy who just lost his virginity to not one but three young women, and now the biggest rock magazine in the country is giving him a thousand more words and more time to go on the road with a rock band. And yet in that moment William can feel it all getting away from him. The girl who he wanted to be with doesn’t want him, the star he needs to interview doesn’t want to talk to him, and the girls who did sleep with him are now having him haul their laundry because they don’t respect him. He’s a fifteen-year-old kid who’s in over his head.

And Crowe just sits with it. He doesn’t use William’s tears as a moment of catharsis or for another character to come along and provide him with words of wisdom. In that moment, William, despite being surrounded by people who claim to be his friends, is truly alone. He’s far from home, he’s out of his depth, and he doesn’t know what he’s going to do, so he cries because even though he’s growing up, he’s also still a kid. Fugit plays the role with such beautiful, guileless innocence that when the girls call him “Opie”, it doesn’t feel so much like a slight as much as it does an honest reflection of his wholesomeness and innocence. For Crowe, it’s not so much that William’s innocence has been “corrupted”, but that in his experience he has to leave it behind and that the kid who started out as a starry-eyed rock fan is coming home a little more jaded. It’s not enough to hear the warnings of a jaded journalist like Lester Bangs (Philip Seymour Hoffman); you have to experience them for yourself.

Image via Paramount

Watching this scene in 4K, I love this new transfer because while it looks cleaner and crisper than previous versions, Crowe (who supervised the 4K restoration), never loses the period look he’s going for. It doesn’t feel like characters dressing up in 70s garb but everything was shot recently. That gives Almost Famous a somewhat timeless quality, which it always retained thanks to its universal themes, but now feel well-preserved thanks to this new 4K, which should definitely belong in the collection of anyone who loves this movie and connects with the story Crowe is telling.

Strangely, this scene now hits me even harder now than it did when I first saw it. When I first saw Almost Famous, I basically was William. I was a precocious teenager, I was not a hard-partier, I was being raised by a single mom who was very worried for my well-being bring harmed by the forces of sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll, and I had a massive crush on a girl who was too cool for me, but my crush obscured my understanding of her individuality and personal drama. Over twenty years later, looking at William is kind of like looking back on myself. I never went on the road with a rock band, but I think plenty of us understand that moment when we know a part of our innocence has been lost because we’re simply growing up and that eventually our fantasy of maturity rams into the reality of maturity. And in that moment, you can understandably weep for what’s been lost.

KEEP READING: ‘Almost Famous’ Nearly Starred Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, and Natalie Portman

Share Share Tweet Email

Dan Harmon Still Actively Thinking About Making a ‘Community’ Movie Despite Its Primary Challenges With the six seasons done, it's time for the movie.

Read Next

Matt Goldberg (14996 Articles Published) Matt Goldberg has been an editor with Collider since 2007. As the site's Chief Film Critic, he has authored hundreds of reviews and covered major film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival. He resides in Atlanta with his wife and their dog Jack. More From Matt Goldberg