Cameron Crowe's beloved film, Almost Famous, was a semi-autobiographical depiction of the filmmaker's own journey from being a rock 'n' roll enthusiast to a music journalist. The 2000 movie follows William (Patrick Fugit), a 15-year-old who gets a once in a lifetime opportunity to go on the road with an up-and-coming band called Stillwater and write a feature about them for Rolling Stone Magazine. Throughout his time on the road, Will catches a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes reality of a rock group, including the less glamorous moments that happen off-stage. Whether it is a sing-along to an Elton John track or an argument between the musicians, the protagonist witnesses everything at the same time as he goes through a coming-of-age journey. This passion project hit almost all the right notes for Crowe in terms of what he wanted to accomplish, except for a deleted scene that didn't make the final cut.

What Happened in the 'Almost Famous' Deleted Scene?

In Almost Famous, Will's mother Elaine, played by Frances McDormand, isn't at all supportive of rock music and has a clear vision of what career path she wants her son to take in the future. So it comes as no surprise that she is against him going on a tour bus with a band for a few days to write an article about them. Although the teen does manage to sneak out and join the group on the road, there is a scene in the unedited version of the film that takes place prior to his getaway. The moment features Will's journalism teacher and his school counselor sitting on the couch of his home trying to convince Elaine to let her son take on the Rolling Stone assignment, given that it would be a major accomplishment in his journalism endeavors. The widowed mom disregards the idea immediately, saying that her son is destined to be a lawyer, and he should only focus on being an honor roll student in the lead up to his high school graduation. In a second attempt to persuade her to think otherwise, Will opts to play her a song that in his vision explains everything worth appreciating about rock music. The needle drop happens to be Led Zeppelin's iconic tune "Stairway to Heaven," which is played in its entirety in the deleted scene. Although the song that the protagonist says could easily plead the case for why rock isn't just about sex and drugs does not end up changing his mother's point-of-view, it is inspiring to see him try.

The Deleted Scene Meant More to Cameron Crowe Than People Might Think

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2015, the reasoning behind the decision to leave the 11-minute scene aside was finally addressed by Crowe. Although the film's music supervisor, Danny Bramson, was able to get the approval to include several beloved tunes in the project, Led Zeppelin didn't grant the rights to "Stairway to Heaven." The song was off the table because the band believed that the track lived on its own entity, and they did not want to touch it. The band was open to Crowe using other songs from their discography instead, acknowledging their close ties with the director, who harbored a connection with them during his time as a music journalist.

The filmmaker did share later on that if he knew the scene would be cut, he wouldn't have made the movie in the first place, which only goes to show how important it was for him. Despite the scene not making it in the final edit, it was then included into the film's DVD as bonus footage. Instead of the song playing in the clip, Crowe included a prompt that encouraged viewers to blast the Led Zeppelin track from their own device while watching the scene. Although it is exciting to actually be able to watch this moment with its original soundtrack on YouTube, it feels bittersweet to think that it was excluded from the award-winning final product.

The Deleted 'Almost Famous' Scene Would've Shown What Rock 'n' Roll Is All About

Almost Famous is essentially an ode to rock as a groundbreaking genre, filled with nuance present in the lyrics and in the instrument arrangements displayed in several songs that continue to touch generations. The scene that was left in the edit room represented this notion more than any other moment in the film, showing how a song can leave a mark on someone upon a first listen. Stillwater was a fictional band, but it was inspired by rock groups that existed and were adored by fans for what their music was able to make crowds feel. As Will begins to get into the groove of the song, he plays air drums while everyone in the room either strums an invisible guitar or sways side to side from their seats. Elaine doesn't get what the people around her do, which is that "Stairway to Heaven" is an anthem filled with complexity and, in Will's words, "elevates humanity." Led Zeppelin, along with other rock 'n' roll favorites like The Beatles or Queen, have been regarded as trailblazers in the music scene for experimenting with new sounds and coming up with the right lyrics to accompany the melody. Although not everyone understands rock, as we see with Elaine's continued refusal to let her son pursue his music journalist aspirations, those who do will be able to resonate with the character in this scene.

Almost Famous is available to stream on Paramount + in the U.S.

