Forty-five years after she was marooned in The Blue Lagoon, Brooke Shields is getting cast away again in Almost Paradise. She's set to star in a new sitcom that takes the concept of the 1980 drama in a whole new direction. Deadline reports that she's set to star opposite David Spade in the new series.

The show would star Shields and Spade as a long-married couple stranded on a tropical island — The Blue Lagoon as a family sitcom, in essence. It comes with a solid sitcom pedigree, as Danny Zuker (Modern Family) and Aaron Kaplan (The Neighborhood) are attached to produce the multi-camera sitcom. Shields apparently conceived the idea for the series with Kaplan, then brought Spade on board. Both Shields and Spade are sitcom veterans; Shields headlined Suddenly Susan in the 1990s, while Spade, after his departure from Saturday Night Live, led Just Shoot Me! and Rules of Engagement. The series has a two-script commitment with Fox, but has not yet been formally greenlit.

What Is 'The Blue Lagoon' About?