Some might say that there are no perfect movies, but there are some lucky few that come very close. These amazing films have managed the feat of having the approval of 99% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Some of these are considered among the very best films of all time, like Casablanca, while others are modern classics loved by virtually anyone who sees them, like Paddington 2. What they all have in common is that almost all critics thought they were worthy of the utmost praise.

Growing Up Can Be Both Scary and Hilarious — 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig's sophomore directing effort and the highest-rated A24 comedy on Rotten Tomatoes, is a tender and sweet comedy about a seventeen-year-old with artistic inclinations coming of age in Sacramento, California.

The movie gracefully maneuvers across themes like growing up and feminine adolescence. In the process, it delivers all kinds of emotions, from sincere laughs to bittersweet tears. It's one of the most enjoyable and relatable coming-of-age films of recent years, and more than worthy of the approval of 99% of Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Fatherhood, 40 Feet Under the Sea — 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

The third-ever winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar, Finding Nemo is the charming story of a withdrawn clownfish who embarks on a journey to rescue his son, who was taken by a diver.

A beloved Pixar classic, the movie tugs at the heartstrings as often as it thrills and gets laughs. Although it may seem like a rather simple film on the surface, its impressive animation, vivid cast of characters, and complex narrative about fatherhood and courage all make it an amazing experience.

What Lies Beneath the Film Noir Genre — 'The Third Man' (1949)

This classic film noir is a thoroughly engrossing movie about a novelist traveling to post-war Vienna as a guest of old friend Harry Lime, only to discover that his old pal has mysteriously died.

With surprising twists and turns, a captivating story, compelling characters, and the inexplicably magical presence of Orson Welles, The Third Man makes it completely unsurprising that it's considered one of the best movies not only of its genre, but of all time.

This Is Definitely a Contender — 'On the Waterfront' (1954)

Winner of 8 Academy Awards including Best Picture, On the Waterfront is an Elia Kazan classic about a man who dreams of being a prize fighter, while running errands at the New Jersey docks.

Unsparingly realistic with a fascinating narrative and really effective elements of a character study, the movie makes itself entirely deserving of all the praise at every turn. It also features one of the most jaw-dropping acting performances ever put on screen, by the landmark in film history that is Marlon Brando.

Everything He Touches Turns Into Gold — 'Goldfinger' (1964)

Even after over half a century of the 007 franchise having started, Goldfinger—the third movie in the series—, where Sean Connery's James Bond uncovers a conspiracy to raid Fort Knox and obliterate the world economy, is still considered by many to be the best of the whole franchise.

The movie is entirely aware of what makes spy movies so fun and uses those elements to their fullest potential. It has one of the best Bond girls, one of the best Bond villains, one of the best Bond songs, and Connery at his best in the role.

An Adventure That Changed Two Worlds — 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy is one of the highest-rated movie franchises on Rotten Tomatoes, but the best entry is undoubtedly the first movie, where the teenage son of a Viking leader from the dragon-hunting village of Berk secretely befriends one of the beasts.

The world-building, characterization, and nuanced story are all top-notch, resulting in one of the most fun and acclaimed fantasy films of the 21st century so far, animated or otherwise.

The Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship — 'Casablanca' (1942)

In this beautiful romantic drama, a cynical American ex-patriate running a nightclub in Casablanca during early WWII faces unforeseen challenges when a former lover shows up at his doorstep.

Casablanca is one of the best-written American films ever, full of quotable dialogue, intriguing plot points, and richly layered characters. It's not only that, though: It's masterfully crafted all-around, a visually and auditively arresting experience with a wonderful narrative.

You'll Never Be the Same Again — 'Paddington 2' (2017)

If you've been having a tough day and need a hug, Paddington 2 is a movie that feels just like that much-needed warmth. In it, Paddington bear picks up a series of odd jobs to get his aunt a present, but it is stolen.

Simple in its scope and gentle in its approach, this is one of those movies that are practically impossible to hate (save for a couple of killjoy critics, that is). It's funny, it's sweet, it's wonderfully paced, and it improves upon everything that made the first film so adorable.

Forget It, Jake. It's Rotten Tomatoes — 'Chinatown' (1974)

Bleak, cynical, and flawlessly paced, Chinatown is a film noir about a private investigator hired by a beautiful socialite to investigate her husband's extra-marital affair, only to be swept into a web of treachery and deceit.

Aided by the award-worthy cast, staggering visuals, and Robert Towne's flawless screenplay full of shocking twists and mesmerizing themes, the film cements itself as one of the greatest to come out of the U.S. in the '70s, a decade full of particularly strong competition.

The Very Best of the Very Best — 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

It has been over 80 years, and yet this spellbinding mystery drama chronicling the rise and fall of a journalist magnate is still considered by many critics and audience members to be the absolute best movie ever made.

Packed with complex depth and a narrative style way ahead of its time, Citizen Kane grabs audiences' attention since the moment it starts and doesn't let go until the credits roll. It's intriguing, thematically rich, amazingly directed, and it has stunning visuals and a talented cast. If there's any film deserving of being considered nearly perfect, it's this one.

