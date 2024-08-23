After starring in a film which was nominated for seven Academy Awards in 2023, Bradley Cooper has another movie that's coming to streaming soon. Aloha, the 2015 romantic comedy which Cooper stars in alongside Rachel McAdams, Alec Baldwin, and Billy Murray, will officially begin streaming on Netflix starting August 1. Aloha joins other projects like 3:10 to Yuma, the western remake starring Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, and Along Came Polly, the rom-com starring Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston as movies arriving on Netflix on August 1. In addition to Cooper, McAdams, Baldwin, and Murray, Aloha also stars Emma Stone, John Krasinski, and Danny McBride, yet the film still sits at remarkably poor scores of 20% from critics and 29% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aloha was written and directed by Cameron Crowe, the writer/director who won an Oscar for his work writing Almost Famous in 2000, and also received a nomination for Best Writing and Best Picture with his work in 1996 on the Tom Cruise-led pic, Jerry Maguire. Aloha was Cameron's last feature film directorial outing, but he did direct four episodes of the Showtime series Roadies in 2016. Before directing Aloha, he directed the Matt Damon classic We Bought a Zoo, and also teamed up with Cruise again on Vanilla Sky in 2001. When Aloha premiered in theaters in 2015, it earned only $26 million on a reported budget of $37 million, making it a disappointing flop despite its star-studded cast.

What Are the Best Things To Watch on Netflix?

Ever since premiering recently, The Union, starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, has been steadily dominating the Netflix charts, unwilling to give up the #1 spot. The Emoji Movie also dropped on Netflix long ago, and has found success in the top five most popular mvies on the platform despite its abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score. Logan Lucky, the comedy starring Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, and Channing Tatum is another recent addition to the Netflix top 10, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been floating around the charts for quite some time. As for TV shows, Emily in Paris, Dark Winds, and That 90s Show are all part of the top 10 streaming chart.

Aloha stars Bradley Cooper and Rachel McAdams and was written and directed by Cameron Crowe. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Aloha when it hits Netflix on August 1.