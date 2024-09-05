In a surprising turn of events, Aloha, the 2015 romantic-comedy drama starring Emma Stone, has skyrocketed to the #2 spot on Netflix in the United States, despite the fact the movie is one of the most notoriously bad films of the last ten years. The film, directed by Cameron Crowe, was a box office disappointment and faced significant backlash at the time of its release, particularly over Stone’s controversial casting as a character of mixed Asian heritage.

Currently sitting at a shocking 20% on Rotten Tomatoes, Aloha is nonetheless proving to be a streaming hit, showing that audiences are revisiting — or discovering — the film in droves. Or maybe they're gluttons for punishment? In Aloha, Bradley Cooper stars as a military contractor who returns to Hawaii, reconnects with an old flame (Rachel McAdams), and forms a bond with an Air Force pilot, played by Stone. While the film boasts a star-studded cast including Alec Baldwin, Bill Murray, and John Krasinski, it was Stone's role as Allison Ng, a character of Chinese and Hawaiian descent, that drew the most controversy. Critics and audiences alike took issue with the casting, calling out the film for whitewashing and sparking debates about diversity in Hollywood.

Why Was 'Aloha' Such a Controversial Movie?

Despite the initial backlash and its low critical rating, Aloha seems to have found new life on Netflix. Perhaps it’s the film’s nostalgic value, a reflection of its big-name cast, or the curiosity surrounding its controversial reputation that has brought it to the forefront of streaming once again. Whatever the reason, viewers are flocking to watch it, proving that even films with rough receptions can have surprising staying power in the age of streaming. It's also proof that, given the passage of time, people will just watch anything regardless of reputation, if they don't know anything about it other than its stars.

Interestingly, Aloha’s resurgence on Netflix continues the trend of overlooked or poorly reviewed films finding a second wind on streaming platforms. It seems that, for all its faults, the allure of Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, and Hawaii's scenic backdrop has drawn in a whole new audience — or at least a curious one.

As Aloha climbs the Netflix charts, it stands as a reminder that sometimes, even the most critically panned films can find their place in pop culture through the ever-evolving landscape of streaming platforms. Whether you loved it, hated it, or have yet to experience it, now might be the perfect time to give Aloha another look.

