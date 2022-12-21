2023 is looking to be another fantastic year for horror movies. The Ashley Benson-led horror-thriller feature, Alone At Night, is an exciting, blood-filled film that is set to hit theaters in January of next year, with a recently released trailer showing Benson attempting to survive a night of terror.

Directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos (The Birthday Cake), the forthcoming horror film follows Vicky (Benson) as she tries to get through a breakup, spending her days in a remote cabin due to her ex kicking her out of their old place, with a plan to spend her next few days as a cam girl for an adult live-streaming website to make ends meet. But in her supposedly alone time to clear her head from everything she's gone through, her night turns deadly as a masked killer on the loose is set to make her life a living hell—alone at night, with no one to rely on.

The trailer starts with model Winnie Harlow, seemingly another cam girl, being hunted by a masked killer. It then shifts to Vicky, a fellow cam girl who relies on the internet for her income, all while experiencing a rather inconvenient recurring electricity shortage. American rapper A$AP Nast plays a sheriff alongside Pamela Anderson (Baywatch), who tries to track down a masked killer. The trailer suggests that "never trust reality," with a killer wielding a crowbar strangely targeting cam girls in particular.

Besides Benson, Harlow, A$AP Nast, and Anderson, Alone At Night is jam-packed with an ensemble cast, including Luis Guzmán (Wednesday), G-Eazy (Hustlers), Paris Hilton (House of Wax), John Robinson (The Amityville Murders), and Sky Ferreira (The Green Inferno), among others. It is written by Giannopoulos and Diomedes Raul Bermudez, with Vertical Entertainment producing.

It's safe to say that 2022 is one of the greatest years for horror, with releases like Smile, Scream, Nope, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Barbarian—which all received favorable feedback from both viewers and critics. But 2023 is shaping up to be yet another year for horror films to flourish, with multiple upcoming horror films coming our way, including the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, Evil Dead Rise, Infinity Pool, M3GAN, and of course, Alone At Night, boasting a first trailer that promises a terrifying and thrilling cinematic experience.

The upcoming film's director shared in a statement that he wanted to combine everything his teen self wanted for a horror film, including genres like "slasher, stoner, and sexy thriller," complete with a killer musical background. "Playing on the nostalgia of my favorite B-horror/90's slasher films, we truly made a terrifyingly fun film. The themes of isolation and obsession are as old as time, but culture always breeds new ways for them to manifest." So with 90s slasher films as the filmmaker's inspiration, we can all expect Alone At Night to be a nostalgic film, filled with horrifying sequences and a lot of jump scares, perhaps.

Alone At Night is set to hit theaters and on-demand on January 20. You can watch the upcoming horror flick's trailer and read the official synopsis below.