Skyrocketing in popularity on Netflix, Alone is a psychological horror that keeps us clutching the edge of our seat throughout each deliberate and resounding beat of the film. Like the plot, each jarring and haunting scene is stringently pared back to the absolute essentials, offering us no escape from the horror on the screen. To achieve this, the film had to heavily rely on a stellar cast to relay the range of provoking emotions and nuanced storytelling, which Jules Willcox and Marc Menchaca handled flawlessly. Effortlessly weaving together simplicity with more confronting thematic concerns of "the hunter vs. the prey" and "woman vs. nature," Alone delivers a strenuous viewing experience that culminates into a final cathartic release, for both us and the protagonist, Jessica (Willcox).

What Is 'Alone' About?

The premise of Alone can almost be read as arbitrary: a woman with a dark past embarks on a cross-country solo road trip, is kidnapped by a stranger, and escapes into the forest, which poses a new set of survival problems all while being stalked by the perpetrator. It's a simple hybrid between a kidnapping film and a survival film, but its execution elevates the basic plot to a complex retelling of a mundane fear.

Jessica is a widower who is eager to escape her husband's suicide by packaging her life into boxes and moving across the country all while avoiding phone calls from her concerned parents. During her solo trip, she meets Homem (Menchaca) in a series of frustrating yet innocuous interactions that turn into a full-blown kidnapping. Homem is eerily an Average Joe with a wife and daughter who indulges in the pastime of the abduction, assault, and homicide of lone women, but meets his match when Jessica escapes his basement in the cabin in the woods and ventures out into the elements.

Never being able to shake off the feeling of being stalked, Jessica battles against the lurking dangers in the woods, from the roaring rapids to shadowy roots. With this constant barrage of stress, her already battered mental health further deteriorates, setting up a typical scene where the mentally distraught isn't believed. From the hunter, nature, and psychological torture, every beat of this film leaves us as suffocated as Jessica is, especially as it reflects the simplistic fears everyone has.

'Alone' Uses Realism To Play on Our Everyday Fears

Adopting a minimalist approach, Alone relies on its deliberate slow-burn storytelling to keep us at the edge of our seats. The film plays on universal fears associated with any kind of solo trip: "stranger danger" and being stranded to face the elements. These hefty warnings are particularly targeted towards women, and as such, are made real and relatable through the female protagonist. Lacking an overwhelming soundtrack or an extensive cast, the film could almost be mistaken as a true-crime retelling, a genre that has gained some buzz over the last few years.

Alone doubles down on its true-crime-esque realism with completely relatable and run-of-the-mill scenes of Jessica being honked at while daydreaming at a traffic light or being tailgated by an infuriating driver on the highway. These mundane moments extend Jessica's own wrangled nerves to ours, perfectly setting up a tense viewing in a simplistic way. Even when Homem asks for roadside assistance in the middle of nowhere, there is a gut-wrenching anxiety etched onto Jessica's face that every woman could imagine feeling. By playing into these universal experiences and fears, the film successfully draws us in, intensified by the lack of escape in the scaled-back approach.

'Alone' Sets Up a Predator vs. Prey Storyline

With the effect of the pared back scenes increasing the intensity of the film, there is no escape from the feeling of dread and of being watched. Jules Willcox and Marc Menchaca’s acting is a huge reason for the film’s success — while the storyline is simple, their roles as the everyday person spiraling down into The Prey and The Hunter is a nerve-racking watch. This is particularly evident in the climax, where Menchaca's deranged antagonist yells deep into the void of the woods, taunting his prey with awful insinuations about her husband's death. Willcox masterfully plays into this binary with her visibly growing panic as she is cornered in the bushes.

In an interview with The Natural Aristocrat, Willcox calls this binary the "Woman vs. The Physicality of the Man," which once again offers another reflection on a universal fear specific to women. The film switches from the threat of an unknown man's potential violence, to an actual manifestation that is as horrifying as we imagine, and then back to the lingering threat. However, when this switches back, we can't be flippant about paranoia anymore — her biggest fear is confirmed and her womanhood is forcefully disintegrated into a prey marker. Her encounter with Robert (Anthony Heald) is particularly damning after this realization, as she is reduced to another "hysterical" woman when Robert doubts her story for a painful split second that costs his life and her escape route.

Jessica's vulnerability echoes that of Mike Flanagan's Hush, where the silence and minimal setting of both films are used to completely eliminate any potential bravado or hope. They both have manically defiant moments, like when Jessica leaps into the rapids to escape her pursuer, but overall there is a sense of being defenseless. However, unlike most predator and prey pairings in the animal kingdom, Jessica does have a chance to triumph over the implicated roles.

Nature Is an Unexpected Predator in 'Alone'

Jessica's torment in Alone is unfortunately two-pronged and follows the cliché of jumping out of the pan and into the fire. Immediately after evading Homem's clutches by leaping into the rapids, she quickly finds another unforgiving predator to contend with — Nature. Her fight against the water is as breathless and jarring as the one against her human abductor. This additional "Woman vs. Nature" (via Willcox's interview with The Natural Aristocrat) survival plot further drives home the idea that nowhere is safe — tiring both her and us out with the constant need to maintain heightened awareness. The more invisible battles of dehydration and hunger are also subtly added into the film, via Jessica's eagerness to satiate herself in Robert's car instead of the usual insipid remarks or narration of proclaiming the need for water and food.

The Woman vs. Nature idea even seeps into the more nightmarish forest scenes, where Jessica happens upon Robert after injuring her foot on a root. Initially, the only major injury Jessica was supposed to have was the bullet in her shoulder. However, in the same interview with The Natural Aristocrat, Willcox reveals that she had actually injured her foot on a root on set, prompting the writers to rewrite the scene with her new limp. Like Jessica, Willcox powered through her pain to continue her journey through the woods to the end of the film, although, not in quite as much pain as Jessica was probably in.

Jessica Transcends the Hunter and Nature in 'Alone's Finale

If you haven't seen the film yet, now is the perfect opportunity to go watch it on Netflix and come back. If you have, you've seen the beautiful culmination of Jessica's fights against the Hunter and Nature come to a head in the grand finale — merging effortlessly together for Jessica to transcend these binaries. She manages to get her delicious revenge by calling Homem's wife and exposing his unsavory secret — if she is going to die, he is going down with her. Throughout the film, he not only exerts his physical superiority over her, but also mentally toys with her, using her grief as ammunition. But it is Jessica who wins the final checkmate in the mental games, and as such, maneuvers around the binary instead of trying to beat it.

Her truce with the battle against nature arrives as she clambers around in the mud in a brawl with Homem. It is almost as if she has embraced the earth, and they are teaming up to destroy the predator. This also leads into her character arc throughout the film, as she begins as a passive widower who lets her grief wash her away, to the fighter she is now, as her will to survive instills a new sense of agency in her. The harrowing journey through the woods while being tracked down, all while being alone, forces her to confront her grief and essentially snap out of it to stay alive. Ending with pure catharsis, Alone gives Jessica a solo road trip through the dark depths of her mind, allowing her to come out the other side triumphant and present.

