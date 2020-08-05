Exclusive ‘Alone’ Poster Will Make You Want to Look Over Your Shoulder

If you’re looking for a poster that really captures that “He’s standing right behind me, isn’t he?” energy, have a peek at our exclusive debut for Alone. The new psychological survival thriller is directed by John Hyams, who directed the Good Actually DTV Universal Soldier sequels Regeneration and Day of Reckoning. He also recently directed Netflix’s zombie series, Black Summer, which showed off some real talent for building a tight, thrilling set-piece… often with a surprising twist of human failing. While there are no monsters in Alone, the film’s set-up holds plenty of opportunity for some pulse-pounding sequences.

Jules Willcox (Bloodline) stars as Jessica, a woman grieving the death of her husband, who decides to get out of dodge and go off-grid for a bit to process her husband’s death. But what starts with the fear that she’s being followed on the road winds up with her being kidnapped and held hostage by a mysterious man at an unknown cabin in the Pacific Northwest. With nowhere to run but the wilderness beyond, Jessica has to fend for herself in the woods with her captor hot on her heels.

From a script by Mattias Olsson, Alone also stars Marc Menchaca and Anthony Heald. Check out our exclusive poster debut and keep an eye out for the trailer debut tomorrow.

Here’s the official synopsis for Alone: