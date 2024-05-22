The Big Picture Dr. Tan's mental strength and wilderness skills gave him an edge.

Alone is about physical and mental fitness, not just hunting.

Ethical concerns arise over contestants enduring starvation for entertainment.

Fans of the popular History Channel reality show Alone were left somewhat disappointed when Dr. Teimojin Tan, 31, lost the title of the last survivor during season 9 to Pablo Juan Quinonez, 30. Over the course of 63 days, Dr. Tan endured the harsh conditions of Labrador, Alaska, battling hunger, extreme weather, and isolation. Dr. Tan's life experiences seemed to have prepared him for the survivor competition, where contestants are left in the wilderness with only 10 survival items, none of which would prove very effective against a hungry polar bear.

This should have been a walk in the park for the Canadian contestant. Having joined the Canadian Army Reserve at 17, lived in his car while attending medical school, and faced hunger during those times, Dr. Tan's determination enabled him to successfully graduate and earn his medical degree. Beyond personal resilience, Dr. Tan had a compelling motivation to win the $500,000 grand prize – to support his mother, who had single-handedly raised him and was struggling to make ends meet.

Alone is not solely a show about physical strength and hunting abilities; it delves into mental fortitude as well. The struggle is to continue when the end is uncertain. It’s very easy to give up and quit when you don’t see the end. You have no idea how many contestants have already dropped out and when you miss your family so much your heart aches. All these make the show a test of emotional resilience. Also, here Dr. Tan showed mental strength as he told the camera, "I've been more lonely when I was homeless. Surrounded by people, I never felt more alone. Here, with no one around, I feel at peace."

Tan Gained 20 Pounds to Prepare for 'Alone'

From the get-go, Dr. Tan's prospects of victory appeared promising. As a specialist in wilderness medicine, he taught how to overcome illnesses and injuries using herbs, plants, and basic tools. His army training further equipped him for life in the wild, giving him an edge over many contestants, including Quinonez. Dr. Tan established a superior shelter complete with a fireplace, enjoyed better meals, and demonstrated overall greater strength. He entered the competition having gained 20 pounds in advance, aware that excessive weight loss posed a risk to contestants' ability to endure or be dropped out because it poses a risk to their lives.

Alone is a survival series that chronicles the journeys of 10 individuals isolated in the wilderness. Since its inception in 2015, participants have been dropped off in remote locations such as Vancouver Island, Chilko Lake in British Columbia, Patagonia, Nahuel Huapi National Park in Argentina, and Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. The ninth season marked a shift to Alaska, introducing the added challenge of evading polar bear encounters and becoming not only hunters but also hunted.

Each contestant could bring 10 items to aid their survival. Dr. Tan's selected items included a sleeping bag, a multitool, an ax, a two-quart pot, fishing line and hooks, trapping wire, bow and arrows, a Ferro rod, and emergency rations. These meticulously chosen tools proved indispensable for his survival during the 63 days. Quinonez, lasting 78 days, astounded viewers with his unconventional decisions, drinking unboiled river water and opting to fast when he could no longer find food. Rather than focusing on strategic meal acquisition, hunting or fishing, the audience witnessed a man testing his limits through fasting in pursuit of victory.

'Alone' Offers Valuable Survival Skills

Alone appeals not just for its entertainment value, but also for the educational insight it provides. The show imparts valuable survival skills, from constructing traps to capture small rodents to building insulated shelters using tree branches. It instructs on food preservation techniques to prevent spoilage or being found by another animal and offers guidance on staying warm in freezing conditions.

However, the portrayal of a contestant starving for a monetary prize of $500,000 raises ethical concerns. Should we condone the spectacle of an individual subjecting themselves to starvation for our entertainment? Furthermore, the show gives rise to additional ethical questions that some contestants struggle with. Is it morally justifiable to take the lives of animals, some small, cute and fuzzy, who live happily in their natural habitat of Alaska, solely for the sake of producing a television program?

'Alone' Contestants Battle for Survival

While sympathizing with Quinonez's drive to secure the funds for his marriage plans, viewers witnessed Dr. Tan and Karie Lee Knoke, and the other remaining contestants are genuinely battling for survival. Dr. Tan and Knoke displayed resilience, tenacity, and diverse skills. Knoke, 57, the second runner-up for the title, began each day with a song – completely out of tune, but still joyful - maintaining an upbeat spirit despite the circumstances. She wasn't as strong physically, but she showed better skills all around, especially her use of bow and arrow.

In many aspects, Pablo Juan Quinonez stood out less favorably against these two truly amazing contestants. So, why did he win? His heightened determination and possibly greater hunger could have played a pivotal role. In the end, success in Alone may hinge on arriving with an even stronger appetite for survival and enduring patiently. It's disappointing, however, to see that the show transformed into a contest of enduring starvation rather than mere survival prowess. All seasons of Alone are available to watch on the History Channel.