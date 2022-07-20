When sizing up a film like Alone Together, yet another COVID lockdown story where two characters end up stuck with each other, it is hard not to compare it to other instances where this story has been done far better. The Spirit Award-Winning film 7 Days, for example, managed to capture its complicated characters even amidst the confines of its setting. It was willing to grapple with their flaws and fears, revealing who they were underneath the image they put forth to each other. Initially, it seemed like this film might be setting the foundation for a similar experience. It starts us out with Katie Holmes, who also wrote and directed the film, as June. She is a food critic and aspiring author who is hoping to take some time away at an upstate New York Airbnb that was booked by her boyfriend John (Derek Luke). This is dashed when she arrives there to discover that the house is already occupied. The initially confrontational Charlie (Jim Sturgess) says that this is definitely his rental and that she must be mistaken. Not sure what to do with the world in crisis, they decide to both stay there.

It is a classic storytelling trope where a misunderstanding brings two people who would otherwise be strangers together. As they both try to make the most of their situation and reflect on their own lives, they end up forming an unexpected connection. Trust me when I say that you’ve seen this film countless times before. The initial hook of it being set during the early days when the public became aware of COVID is incidental to the experience. It is merely a backdrop, a way to set it all in motion and ensure that these people will begin to open up to each other. The only problem is that it lacks the necessary chemistry to draw you into the story.

While both Holmes and Sturgess are giving it their all, it just feels like these people aren’t all that developed beyond the basics. That isn’t to say that the story doesn't try to tell us they are, it just never convincingly shows us. Their connection happens quite fast, requiring just a quick bottle of wine and some inebriated confessions. They share platitudes back and forth, though never does it feel like they’re truly baring their souls. They both just go through a checklist of sharing their interests, though without any real wrinkles or texture to it. Part of being alive is the little flaws and nuances we usually keep to ourselves though gradually reveal to others. There are brief hints of greater depth though they end up passing just as quickly as they arise, leaving us stranded without anything to really latch onto.

There is the recurring element where June suspects that John no longer loves her and may even be cheating on her. After all, it was certainly strange that he booked this house and effectively stranded her there. He explained it away by saying that he needed to check up on his family, though June isn’t so sure of this. While this could set up some deeper thematic meaning to her needing to sort through all this baggage, it never really is explored all that much. Instead, we get scenes with the two making masks together as some sort of cutesy bonding experience that then leads to the repeated droning of real speeches from the disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

While the uncertainty and chaos of those first days are fair game to portray in film, it all feels like the story doesn’t really have much to say about any of this. Looking back again to 7 Days, even as it was imperfect in grappling with the heavier themes, it at least felt like there was something underpinning it all. Alone Together just feels empty and vapid, devoid of any greater sense of emotional connection between the two. One karaoke montage scene is so forced and overly sentimental without earning it that it almost completely loses you. It all just becomes a perplexing sequence of events without a compelling through line to hold it together until you eventually realize this isn't going anywhere. If not for the commitment of Holmes and Sturgess then it would fall apart.

Still, it ends up giving them almost nothing to work with and wastes their talents without any real sense of stakes. Further misunderstandings arise to keep things locked in place, though it all just meanders and lacks any energy. Never once do you think these people have any real chemistry. While a film like this wasn’t going to be the most complicated, it all just feels too perfect until it throws yet another shallow curveball to drag us across the finish line. It all goes through the motions of what the story could be without any deeper sense of emotion. Even an unexpected loss is without any greater closure or tact, making it feel like the story wanted to put it in there just to grasp at something more serious.

The issue is it feels like it has no greater impact on the story where you could cut just a couple of minutes, and you’d have no idea it even happened. We still just keep going back and forth with two people that are the most superficial versions of themselves, stock characters who just play out a fantasy without anything more to offer. As long as it throws in a cutesy song, it hopes you’ll be none the wiser to its increasing hollowness. It starts to grow incredibly tiresome the longer it drags on.

What makes these types of stories work is for characters to have deeper flaws and to bond through that. Hell, even just some sort of detail to their lives would have gone a long way. Confined stories can be done well though only if the writing feels more ambitious and expansive in exploring the characters that populate the story. It just feels like it is about to get somewhere until it slips into another montage, insecure with the darker elements of the story and wanting to keep things light. Even in comedies, there is a greater maturity and complexity that is required to convince you of the film’s story.

This is in painfully short supply in Alone Together, turning characters that are supposedly building a connection into the most cursory creations possible. Films like this need to put in the work to rigorously engage with the characters and all they represent rather than just skimming the surface. When they don’t, you get an experience like this that puts through the most minimal of effort and tries to coast on the likeability of its cast. When that likeability starts to wear thin through repetition, you're left hungry for an actually authentic connection between the two. It's a shame that never comes.