As the release of the Katie Holmes written and directed rom-com Alone Together fast approaches, Collider is excited to exclusively share a sneak peek of the movie which showcases one of the turning points in the story. The movie centers around a woman who gets double-booked in an AirBnb with a total stranger just as the coronavirus pandemic forces the world into isolation. It is set to premiere later this month.

The scene takes place at a moment in which main characters June (Holmes) and her newfound friend Charlie (Jim Sturgess) look like they’ve accepted the fact that there is no escaping the house they rented, and they’ll have to enjoy each other’s company until it’s safe to travel again – or even go outside. Things seem to be going as well as possible, but what’s a rom-com without some drama?

The doorbell rings to reveal John (Derek Luke), June’s boyfriend who was set to arrive later at the AirBnb. June probably thought he wasn't coming anymore due to a world crisis. So, it’s pretty easy to guess what happens when you arrive at a getaway destination to find your loved one having fun with another person – the question is: How will June manage to undo the mess that was made? It certainly won’t be easy.

Alone Together is the follow-up to All We Had, which was Holmes’ feature film directorial debut. This time, however, the actor doubles down as screenwriter, making it her first auteur project. Even though Holmes waited six years to direct another feature film, the wait for the next one won’t be as long: The actor/director is already working on Rare Objects, an adaptation based on Kathleen Tessaro’s best-selling novel. Once again, Holmes is set to write, direct and star.

The cast of Alone Together also features Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel), and Melissa Leo (Frozen River).

Alone Together premieres in theaters on July 22. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: