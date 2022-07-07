Vertical Entertainment released a new trailer for Alone Together, an upcoming rom-com written and directed by and starring Katie Holmes. The movie follows a woman who gets trapped in an AirBNB with a total stranger just as the pandemics force the world into isolation.

The new trailer presents June (Holmes), a young woman who feels trapped in the obligations of everyday life. In the trailer, we can see June sharing happy moments with her boyfriend, John (Derek Luke). However, Holmes's narration discusses the pressure of meeting everyone else’s expectations. That is, at least until a virus shuts down the world and all the illusions of an ordered life fall to the ground. In June’s case, the pandemics put her in an impossible situation, as she had planned a romantic getaway with John. Instead, she’s forced to share a double-booked AirBnb with a total stranger, Charlie (Jim Sturgess).

Away from their family and friends, June and Charlie slowly start to count on each other to get the support they need to face lockdown. And as the new trailer shows, they soon begin to fall in love. Unfortunately for June, that also means rethinking her whole life and figuring out if she even wants to return to her boyfriend when she can finally go back home.

Alone Together is the second movie Holmes helms, after her directorial debut All We Had. However, since Holmes also took over the writing for Alone Together, the rom-com also marks a first in her career. The Alone Together cast also features Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel), and Melissa Leo (Frozen River).

Alone Together premieres in theaters on July 22. The film comes to digital and VOD one week later, on July 29. Check out the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis for Alone Together here: