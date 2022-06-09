Vertical Entertainment released today a trailer for Alone Together, a romantic comedy directed by Katie Holmes. Set during the pandemic, the movie centers around a couple who gets double booked and is forced to stay confined as the world starts going into chaos mode. At the same time, they are provided with the rare opportunity to meet someone new during a time when no one was doing that, so that might turn out as a heck of a first date.

The teaser trailer takes us back to a very recent time that we can all relate: the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which we knew very little about coronavirus, had no idea of how deadly it was going to become and – worst of all – how long confinement was going to last. In the story, June (Holmes) gets trapped in an Airbnb with a stranger, which means they have no other choice but to bond. And their relationship gets more intense as they realize that they may remain locked inside for more than two weeks.

Despite that gloomy time which we all lived through, the teaser makes it seem that Alone Together will try to find some positive aspects to get out of the experience - even though the occasional existential crisis pops in every once in a while. Much like most romantic comedies, the movie will lean on the chemistry between its main characters to work, but also throw in a little drama with a surprise arrival for good measure.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Alone Together is the follow-up to All We Had, which was Holmes’ feature film directorial debut. This time, however, the actor doubles down as screenwriter, making it her first auteur project. Even though Holmes waited six years to direct another feature film, the wait for the next one won’t be as long: The actor/director is already working on Rare Objects, an adaptation based on Kathleen Tessaro’s best-selling novel. Once again, Holmes is set to write, direct and star.

Aside from Holmes, the cast of Alone Together also features Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel), and Melissa Leo (Frozen River).

Alone Together premieres in theaters on July 22. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: