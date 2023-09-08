The Big Picture Travis Kelce taps out on day one, knowing he can't handle the gritty reality of Alone without civilization.

Joe Burrow taps out on day two, realizing he's nothing without a team and struggles to survive alone.

Christian McCaffrey taps out on day three, injuring himself while trying to climb a tree for food.

On the season two premiere of their podcast New Heights, NFL stars and brothers Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the reality show Alone. One of Jason's favorites to watch during NFL training camp, Alone is a competition show on History that follows 10 people who must survive alone in the wilderness with only ten survival items at their disposal. Each isolated contestant can "tap out" at any time until only one remains and wins a cash prize. Jason Kelce brought up an important question that it's time to dive into: Which NFL player would win Alone?

For this theoretical season of Alone, the 10 current NFL players competing are quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers, tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle, defensive players Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt, wide receiver Jameson Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, and center Jason Kelce.

RELATED: 'Quarterback' Is an Inside Look at the NFL, But Does It Go Hard Enough?

Who's Tapping Out Week One?

Courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals

Travis Kelce has experience on reality shows, starring on his own dating show Catching Kelce in 2016, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end doesn't have what it takes for a show as gritty as Alone... and he knows it. "I need civilization," he said on his podcast. No need to argue with self-awareness. Travis Kelce taps out on day one.

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow is used to taking charge. The cigar-smoking, stylish heartthrob might be able to sling unbelievable passes downfield to teammate Ja'Marr Chase, but those plays are carefully crafted by a team of coaches. There's no playbook for survival; no coach in your ear telling you how to fish for food. By day two, Burrow will realize he's nothing without a team. Joe Burrow taps out on day two.

A first-round draft pick in fantasy football leagues, Christian McCaffrey is known for two things: touchdowns and injuries. The San Francisco 49ers running back would have big hype heading off to Alone, but the excitement won't last. A few short days into his journey, McCaffrey would pull his hamstring trying to climb a tree for a jackfruit. Christian McCaffrey taps out on day 3.

Second-year player Jameson Williams has yet to make a name for himself on the turf, missing most of last season with an injury. The Lions wide receiver has plenty of time to compete on a reality show while he serves his six-game suspension for violating the NLF's gambling policy. With little known about his ability to perform in high-pressure situations, Williams has a chance to be a dark horse. That is, until he's removed from the show for putting money on Aaron Rodgers to win the season. Jameson Williams is removed on day 3.

The Competitive Spirit Pushes Some to Double Digit Days

Courtesy of USATSI

Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson has over a decade of NFL experience. He's used to success and is ready to ride out this experience. But after ten days in the same location, Wilson decides to switch it up and make a drastic change, embarking on a hike to a different spot where he intends to set up camp. Upon his arrival, his downfall will be rapid and shocking. Sound familiar, Broncos fans? Russell Wilson taps out on day 11.

Before every game, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle spends hours alone meditating and visualizing how the game will go. Kittle's dad says he's been visualizing since he was five years old. He can carry his visualization techniques to Alone, giving him the ability to stay positive through the grueling challenges. His 6' 4" frame helps him reach places others can't, grabbing food like coconuts and papayas. But that same frame will leave him struggling to cover up in harsh weather, leaving him susceptible to being worn down by rain and wind. One big storm is enough to knock him out. George Kittle taps out on day 12.

Alone fan Jason Kelce's advantage comes from his knowledge of watching the show. Watching past winners like Alan Tenta and Ronald Welker gives him a leg up on his fellow athletes. He's confident in his ability to make fire and knows his fat reserve can help him last without as much food as he's used to. The Philadelphia Eagles center is responsible for snapping the ball, giving him incredible timing and precision. That skill set translates well to fishing and hunting, giving him a solid starting point for finding food. It's his shelter-building skills that will ultimately be his downfall. A dad to three, Kelce has experience building forts, but pillows and blankets draped over dining room chairs won't cut it in the wild. By the end of week two, the elements will wear down Kelce. Jason Kelce taps out on day 14.

The Defense Shows Out

Courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams

Survival is all about getting ahead of the game, predicting challenges, and protecting yourself, so it's no surprise defenders Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt make it to the final three.

The youngest of three boys, T.J. Watt is used to having to prove himself. With older brothers J.J. Watt and Derek Watt also having successful NFL careers, T.J. Watt has the grit that the youngest brother in a family of athletes naturally develops. He'll forge his own path on Alone, but eventually not having older brothers to pave the way for him will leave the Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker at a standstill. T.J. Watt taps out on day 21.

Three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald weighs in at 280 pounds. His position requires serious size and strength. According to the Rams' dietitian, Donald would need to consume 2,817 calories just to fuel his body on a day with NO physical activity. The man can tackle anyone or anything - animals included - so hunting down food shouldn't be too big of a problem for the Los Angeles Ram defensive tackle. Lucky for Donald, he's not a picky eater, so he'll have no issue finding things to eat. A dad of three, Donald has had his fair share of sleepless nights, but eventually, his calorie deficit will prevent him from having the energy to find food, forcing him to end his game. Aaron Donald taps out on day 24.

Aaron Rodgers Wins 'Alone'

Courtesy of Sarah Stier/Getty Images

More than an NFL player, Aaron Rodgers is a controversial pop culture figure. Love him or hate him, he has the skills to survive. The man spent 18 years in Green Bay, Wisconsin, so he knows a thing or two about unfavorable weather. In the last couple of years, the New York Jet and Hard Knocks star made headlines for his choices off the field, like going to Peru to consume ayahuasca, and spending four days at a darkness retreat. He's big on meditation and yoga, been vocal about his use of alternative medicine, and even won Celebrity Jeopardy! against an astronaut and an entrepreneur. There's no doubt Rodgers would outlast the rest of his NFL competitors.

While past seasons of Alone have lasted anywhere from 56 to 100 days, there's no need to spend that long surviving to win this season. Aaron Rodgers would only need to last until day 25 to win the NFL season of Alone!