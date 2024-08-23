Ben Stiller's nearly 20-year-old romantic comedy with a star-studded cast just got a major streaming update. Along Came Polly, the 2004 rom-com that stars Jennifer Aniston, Debra Messing, and Alec Baldwin, will officially premiere on Netflix on September 1. Along Came Polly joins several classic movies set to premiere on the platform, including 3:10 to Yuma, the western starring Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. In addition to Stiller, Aniston, Messing, and Baldwin, Along Came Polly also stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kevin Hart, and Hank Azaria. Still, the stacked cast didn't amount to a strong reception from critics or audiences. The film currently sits at "rotten" scores of 27% from reviewers and 47% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film did earn more than $178 million at the worldwide box office in 2004 on a budget of $42 million.

Along Came Polly was written and directed by John Hamburg, who most recently directed Me Time, the 2022 buddy comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Hart, and also six episodes of the CBS series The Unicorn, the sitcom starring Walton Goggins and Omar Benson Miller. Hamburg also directed an episode of the popular sitcom New Girl, and even wrote and helmed the 2016 comedy Why Him, which stars Zoey Deutch, Bryan Cranston, and James Franco. He also has several upcoming projects in the works, including Sharps, an untitled series that he'll work on with Sharon Horgan for Amazon, as well as Dr. Rapp and Brother from Another Mother.

What Have the ‘Along Came Polly’ Stars Been in Recently?

Stiller will always be synonymous with his roles in the Zoolander franchise and also Night at the Museum, but he also starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Tropic Thunder. He recently received several Emmy nominations for his work on Severance, the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller starring Adam Scott. As for Aniston, her most famous role will always be for playing Rachel Green in Friends, but she's got an Apple TV+ series with Reese Witherspoon that's dominating the charts with The Morning Show, where she's been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress twice. She's also starred in major films such as Cake, We're The Millers, and The Good Girl.

