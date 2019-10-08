Bruce Davison Battles the Devil in Exclusive ‘Along Came the Devil 2’ Exorcism Clip

0

In the mood for a little early exorcism today? Good news, we’ve got an exclusive clip from Along Came the Devil 2 that should get the job done. The followup to last year’s Along Came the Devil, which centers on a new battle against the forces of evil. The first film starred Euphoria breakout Sydney Sweeney as a young woman who came face-to-face with the demonic force that may have caused her mother’s disappearance. The sequel centers on her older sister, Jordan, who receives distressing phone and returns home to discover their long-estranged father in a town that’s been infected by demonic possession, and the local priest might just be their best hope.

Director Jason DeVan returns for the sequel, which he co-wrote with Heather DeVan (Mindless). The film stars Bruce Davison (X-Men Series), Laura Slade Wiggins (Shameless), Mark Ashworth (The Magnificent Seven), Cassius DeVan (Mindless), Tiffany Fallon (The Competition) and Heather DeVan. Gravitas Ventures will release the film in theaters, on digital, and On Demand October 11, 2019. Watch our creepy exclusive clip below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Along Came the Devil 2: