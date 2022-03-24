Netflix released a new trailer for an upcoming adaptation of Sarah Dessen's bestselling novel Along for the Ride, a young adult book that explores a girl's last moments of fun and freedom before heading to college. With the trailer, we get to see how those moments play out and how our main character Auden learns that it's fine to change who you are, so long as that change is what you truly want to be. The film is set to release on the streamer on April 22.

Along for the Ride follows Auden, a soon-to-be college student enjoying her last summer before attending classes at Defriese University on a scholarship. After some consideration, she decides to join her father in picturesque Colby Beach, though she has different plans besides partying in the sun with other teens. Auden instead spends most of her time roaming the streets at night, avoiding almost everyone else. Upon meeting an enigmatic fellow insomniac named Eli, everything starts to change for Auden. Together on their nightly outings, Auden and Eli set out to accomplish Auden's childhood dreams and make up for her childhood. Through living life to the fullest together, they learn a bit about themselves and why they've always stuck to the shadows.

The trailer really demonstrates Auden's transformation as she builds her connection with Eli. She begins as an academically-focused teen who'd spent most of her time studying and trying to succeed in class, but she actively leaves that part of her behind for a bit to enjoy everything she's missed. From learning how to ride a bike to letting Eli push her around in a shopping cart, she learns how to let loose and have fun. Through spending time with Eli, she starts learning who she really wants to be and confronts some problems in her own life. Everything and everyone around her encourages her to change to be her happiest self, all culminating in a final scene of Auden at a party with other teens, something she normally would've avoided.

Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli lead the film as insomniacs Auden and Eli with Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney, Andie MacDowell, Laura Kaiuki, Marcus Scribner, Genevieve Hannelius, Samia Finnerty, Ricardo Hurtado, and Paul Karmiyran along for the ride (pun intended) as well. To All the Boys I've Loved Before screenwriter Sofia Alvarez both writes and directs with Alyssa Rodrigues, Sian McArthur, and Erika Hampson of Screen Arcade executive producing. Screen Arcade also has Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman working on the film as producers.

Along for the Ride drops on Netflix on April 22. Check out the trailer below to see Auden and Eli's chance nighttime encounter turn into a quest to live life to the fullest before moving on to college:

