Buckle up, because the trailer for the new animated comedy show Alpha Betas wants to take you on a wild ride. This adult animated comedy show is the glorious lovechild of showrunners Chris Bruno and David Lee, 3BlackDot, Starburns Industries (a.k.a. the studio that brought you Rick and Morty), and four of the biggest YouTube gaming personalities around: Evan Fong (VanossGaming); Marcel Cunningham (BasicallyIDoWrk), Tyler Wine (I AM WILDCAT), and Brian Hanby (Terroriser). In addition to these YouTube stars, the cast of Alpha Betas includes Stephanie Beatriz, Paget Brewster, Chris Parnell, Brent Morin, and John DiMaggio.

The Alpha Betas trailer teases an animated comedy that is delightful, rowdy, and inventive all at once. Fong, Cunningham, Wine, and Hanby voice the characters who make up the titular Alpha Betas, a team of gamers assembled to drop into video game worlds and save the day. It's an unusual, high-concept job, but somebody's gotta do it. The Alpha Betas are also four friends who love to hang out, talk shop, and do things like try to control their new hover shoes or play off the sex doll they stuffed into their suitcase while traveling. All bets are off with Alpha Betas, making it a show you definitely should tune in to watch when it premieres on Saturday, March 13.

The Alpha Betas pilot will premiere on the VanossGaming YouTube channel on March 13. Check out the official trailer below. For more, check out the latest on HBO Max's three new adult animated projects: the Clone High reboot, the Velma prequel show, and the out-of-this-world workplace comedy Fired on Mars.

Here is the official synopsis for Alpha Betas:

In 'Alpha Betas', video games are powering the world thanks to a massive, top-secret CIA program. In the comedic style of 'Rick and Morty' meets 'Westworld', the show follows an elite virtual strike force of four top gamers as they drop into the virtual realms of video games to fix potentially world-ending issues. Known as the Alpha Team, these four willfully reckless and dangerously arrogant guys are the tip of a $500 billion dollar U.S. Government spear sent to be heroes in high-octane, pixelated worlds.

Share Share Tweet Email

Gina Carano Fired from ‘The Mandalorian’; Lucasfilm Calls the Actress’ Social Media Posts “Abhorrent” Reports suggest Lucasfilm has been looking for a reason to fire the actress for months.