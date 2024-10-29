While Cate Blanchett’s latest Apple TV+ series, Disclaimer, is in the midst of its first season, another of her upcoming projects just got a major update. A new report from Variety revealed that Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoë Kravitz, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough, and Channing Tatum have all joined the cast of Alpha Gang, Blanchett’s upcoming alien invasion comedy in the works at MK2 Films. The film follows a group of alien invaders who are sent to conquer Earth and disguise themselves as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang. However, everything changes for the group when they learn about the complexities of human emotion, which puts their entire mission in jeopardy. The film does not yet have an official release date but is scheduled to begin filming in Spring 2025.

Bautista is best known for his work in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and also for his role in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Yeun is famous for playing Glen in The Walking Dead and for his role as Mark Grayson in Invincible. Kravitz is best known for her role as Catwoman in The Batman, and she recently made her directorial debut with Blink Twice. Tatum starred in Kravitz’ directorial debut and also made his comic book movie debut playing Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. Seydoux made a name for herself playing Madeleine in Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies, and she also recently played the small role of Lady Margot Fenring in Dune: Part Two. Keough is known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and Logan Lucky, and she also recently broke out further playing Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six.

Who Is Writing and Directing ‘Alpha Gang’?

Close

David Zellner wrote the script for Alpha Gang, and will also co-direct the film along with Nathan Zellner. The Zellner brothers most recently directed Sasquatch Sunset, the adventure comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough, and they also helmed Damsel, the 2018 western starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska. The duo also directed several episodes of The Curse, the Showtime series on Paramount+ starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie. The duo does not have any other projects besides Alpha Gang in development.

Alpha Gang will begin shooting this Spring but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Tatum in Deadpool & Wolverine, now available for rent or purchase on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO