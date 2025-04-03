Not every horror fan has time for endless full-length features, especially in 2025, when film runtimes are arguably longer than ever, often involving stretched-out narratives. Sometimes, a quick distraction or 10-minute fright is all that's needed to get that horror fix. Although there are a variety of horror short films that exist on streaming services like Netflix or Max, they don't even come close to the YouTube channel Alter, which has nearly 1,000 horror shorts in their catalog, with more added on a weekly basis. What makes the Alter channel unique is that you never know what to expect. It's a media company that platforms small and up-and-coming horror directors, and serves as a launching pad for fresh talent. Creators submit their horror shorts, and if approved, they are uploaded and shared with their 3.5 million subscribers, and throughout YouTube as a whole.

Alter is also a fantastic resource due to its endless variety of shorts, which can be seen within the channel's own trailer. They can vary from (extremely) low budget, to high-budget productions, and have varying runtimes that often range between 4 and 25 minutes. They span multiple formats and styles, with the shorts varying from realistic to cartoonish animation, practical effect live-action horror to CGI-filled narratives, and everything in between. Alter has every flavor of horror you've heard of, from body horror, to teen, LGBTQ+ horror, metaphorical and psychological horror, found footage, horror comedy, "good for her" and revenge narratives, demonic and paranormal, historical or folk horror, and classic monster or creature stories. The diversity of Alter's short film selection is endless, which is why it's such a great source of entertainment for any type of horror fan.

The Alter Horror Shorts You Don't Want To Miss

Image via YouTube

Due to the vast number of talented filmmakers who are featured on Alter, it can be hard to narrow down suggestions. But by factoring in the film's popularity, the specific horror subgenre it fits under, the story's originality, and the quality of the production, here are some recommendations. To start off, Stuck (2020) by David Mikalson fits under the "good for her" subgenre, as a clever gymnastics instructor finds an odious yet well-deserved solution to deal with a pervert who enjoys leering at her underage student gymnasts. This short is cathartic, but also morbidly creative and expertly builds tension throughout its 13-minute runtime. There's also Beck Kitsis' The Three Men You Meet At Night (2020), which falls both under female-centric horror and psychological horror, as it showcases the stressful reality of the situations women face when walking home alone at night. It masterfully builds tension, and is a lesson on why women can be wary of men — regardless of their age, occupation, or familiarity. Additionally, Fragile.com (2019) by Alison-Eve Hammersley is a horror-tragedy that presents a narrative that's a metaphor for grooming, utilizing a visually stunning, colorful environment contrasted with the raw sadness and desperation of the protagonist, Mara.

Alter also has its fair share of horror comedies, where the limits of ridiculousness and creativity have no bounds. The 5-minute animated short Buzzkill (2022) by Peter Ahern looks like a Cartoon Network original — but with a side of Jeffrey Dahmer and bug-infestation. Death Metal (2016) by Chris McInroy is a hilarious low-budget parody of the heavy metal scene. When metalhead Lars inherits a satanic guitar that has three conditions, he quickly breaks all three, leading to chaos in a glorious display of blood and guts. Lastly, Kookie (2016) by Justin Harding is a disturbingly wholesome story of an unlikely friendship blossoming between a little girl, Bree, and her demonic clown cookie jar. It manages to be humorous, terrifying, and heart-warming interchangeably, all within a 12-minute runtime.

Alter has its fair share of psychological and/or metaphorical horror, with Requiem (2021) also being considered folk horror and LGBTQ+ cinema. Directed by Em J. Gilbertson and starring Bella Ramsey, this