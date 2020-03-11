‘Altered Carbon: Resleeved’ Trailer Channels ‘Yakuza’ and ‘Ghost in the Shell’

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Richard K. Morgan‘s Altered Carbon novels has enjoyed two seasons so far, but an upcoming anime adaptation will push the futuristic storytelling even more. Altered Carbon: Resleeved will be a one-off feature set in the same universe and is set to explore new elements of the story mythology. So while I expected to see lots of of Ghost in the Shell nods (and not just because co-writer Dai Satô is on board the project), what I did not expect was for this story to focus on what seems to be a very Japanese story, folding in elements of yakuza lore and cybernetic ninjas in addition to familiar faces from Altered Carbon. It makes some sense considering the Japanese production of Altered Carbon: Resleeved and the heritage of protagonist Takeshi Kovacs, but there’s also an interesting wrinkle here: A characters pronounces his last name as “Ko-vax”, when it’s normally “Ko-vash”, owing to his Hungarian roots. That’s either a voice-directing oversight or a nod to the original stories in which not everyone was aware of Kovacs’ Hungarian heritage and proper pronunciation of his name. The More You Know!

Altered Carbon: Resleeved, starring Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Rina Satou, and Ayaka Asai (the English voice cast has not yet been confirmed) starts streaming on Netflix this March 19th; add it to your watchlist today.

Check out the first trailer for Altered Carbon: Resleeved below: