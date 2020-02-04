First Trailer for ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Reveals the Many Faces of Takeshi Kovacs

Altered Carbon returns to Netflix for a second season later this month, but it comes with an all new lead and a bunch of new faces joining the cast. Netflix’s compelling and sophisticated sci-fi drama now stars Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs, replacing Joel Kinnaman as Kovacs’ new sleeve. Returning cast members and characters include Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.

Also joining the cast this season are Simone Missick as Trepp; Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Carrera; and James Saito is Tanaseda Hideki; there’s much more on all of them below, a few of whom are teased in the season’s first trailer. Fingers crossed we also hear more on the animated spin-off series as we head to the Season 2 release this February 27th. Add the series to your watch list today!

Check out the first trailer here:

Anthony Mackie is Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2 of Altered Carbon, streaming February 27.

This is a ghost story in a world without death. Altered Carbon is back for another season of high-tech mystery and violence unlike anything else. Coming 2.27.20. @altcarb#AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/zw6csyACoA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 4, 2020

Character descriptions follow below:

ANTHONY MACKIE is TAKESHI KOVACS

A former Protectorate CTAC soldier who became a revolutionary Envoy, and then a mercenary for hire, Kovacs swears allegiance to no man or woman except one: Quellcrist Falconer. His undying quest to reconnect with her spans multiple centuries, planets and sleeves.

RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY as QUELLCRIST FALCONER

A fierce revolutionary leader with a deep bond to Takeshi Kovacs, Quell is driven by her desire to reset the balance between life and death.

CHRIS CONNER as POE

A centuries-old, highly-evolved A.I. and loyal companion to Takeshi Kovacs, Poe strives to understand what it means to be human.

SIMONE MISSICK is TREPP

An expert bounty hunter, Trepp is known for her ability to track down anyone in the Settled Worlds, for the right price.

DINA SHIHABI is DIG 301

An out-of-work A.I. programmed to assist human archeologists, Dig finds a new purpose when she meets Poe.

TORBEN LIEBRECHT as COLONEL IVAN CARRERA

The dogged leader of a Protectorate Special Forces unit known as the “Wedge,” Colonel Carrera is on the hunt for Takeshi Kovacs.

JAMES SAITO is TANASEDA HIDEKI

A centuries-old Yakuza boss, Tanaseda controls organized crime on the planet of Harlan’s World and shares a history with Takeshi Kovacs.

Based on the classic science fiction novels by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon hails from Skydance Television. Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis and James Middleton serve as executive producers for the series, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.