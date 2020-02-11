New Trailer for ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Comes with a Military Upgrade

The first trailer for Season 2 of Altered Carbon arrived just last week to tease Takeshi Kovacs’ return (of sorts), but a new trailer reveals more about the upcoming season’s increasingly complex plot. However it ultimately shakes out, fans of the sci-fi series will get to enjoy twisting, turning narratives interspersed with plenty of high-stakes shoot-em-up action and mind-bending headgames. Get a good tease with the new trailer below.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht, with Will Yun Lee and James Saito recurring, Altered Carbon returns for Season 2 and eight hour-long episodes on February 27th.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Altered Carbon below:

The past is haunting you. Anthony Mackie is Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2 of Altered Carbon, streaming February 27.

Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis:

When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.

Character descriptions follow below:

ANTHONY MACKIE is TAKESHI KOVACS

A former Protectorate CTAC soldier who became a revolutionary Envoy, and then a mercenary for hire, Kovacs swears allegiance to no man or woman except one: Quellcrist Falconer. His undying quest to reconnect with her spans multiple centuries, planets and sleeves.

RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY as QUELLCRIST FALCONER

A fierce revolutionary leader with a deep bond to Takeshi Kovacs, Quell is driven by her desire to reset the balance between life and death.

CHRIS CONNER as POE

A centuries-old, highly-evolved A.I. and loyal companion to Takeshi Kovacs, Poe strives to understand what it means to be human.

SIMONE MISSICK is TREPP

An expert bounty hunter, Trepp is known for her ability to track down anyone in the Settled Worlds, for the right price.

DINA SHIHABI is DIG 301

An out-of-work A.I. programmed to assist human archeologists, Dig finds a new purpose when she meets Poe.

TORBEN LIEBRECHT as COLONEL IVAN CARRERA

The dogged leader of a Protectorate Special Forces unit known as the “Wedge,” Colonel Carrera is on the hunt for Takeshi Kovacs.

JAMES SAITO is TANASEDA HIDEKI

A centuries-old Yakuza boss, Tanaseda controls organized crime on the planet of Harlan’s World and shares a history with Takeshi Kovacs.

Based on the classic science fiction novels by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon hails from Skydance Television. Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis and James Middleton serve as executive producers for the series, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.