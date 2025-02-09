Alternate history is a genre of fiction in which a historical event or era either happened differently or did not happen at all, significantly changing how Earth's timeline plays out. This differs from fantasy in that typically, alternate history is not supernatural or magical in nature, though it does sometimes contain sci-fi aspects. However, even these sci-fi aspects are nothing too wild or ridiculous.

There have been a lot of movies and books about alternate timelines, where scenarios play out differently than they actually did in real life, so of course, there are plenty of shows that have explored potential outcomes, too. These are the best alternate history shows, which take the known history of the world, and add a central "what if?" question that turns things upside-down, allowing for freer storytelling and a more unique take on the historical fiction genre.

10 'Crossbones' (2014)

Created by Neil Cross, James V. Hart, and Amanda Welles

Crossbones is a series that ultimately received mixed reviews, but still garnered its fair share of fans. This pirate-themed TV series is about one of the most dreaded pirates to ever sail the Seven Seas during the Golden Age of Piracy, Edward Teach, also known as Blackbeard. In real life, Blackbeard was killed after the British Empire led a manhunt against him, and finally found him on an island off the coast of North Carolina, where he was killed at a fairly young age.

Crossbones examines what would happen if Blackbeard went into exile, surviving the manhunt, and emerging decades later as an aging man on a quest for vengeance. Played by John Malkovich, Blackbeard not only reemerges as a fearsome pirate, but as a political leader too, making him more powerful than ever before. Even though reviews are mixed, fans of pirate films should absolutely check this show out, because it offers a new spin on the classic story, even in spite of its inherent flaws.

9 '1983' (2018)

Created by Joshua Long