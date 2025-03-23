It wasn’t too long ago that Warner Bros. debuted Kevin Costner’s passion project, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. Ostensibly aimed at older audiences, the movie tanked upon release, which prompted W.B. to remove the already completed sequel from its release calendar. This week’s The Alto Knights appears to be targeting a similar demographic. But it drew a worse response at the box office. Starring Robert De Niro in the dual roles of the mobsters Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, the crime drama debuted to mediocre reviews and negligible interest at the box office.

The movie made just $3 million in its first weekend of release at the domestic box office, finishing outside the top five, behind even Mickey 17 — another W.B. release that has struggled commercially. The movie made another $1.9 million from overseas markets, for a nearly $5 million global debut. Directed by veteran Barry Levinson, The Alto Knights is playing in over 2,600 domestic locations. By comparison, Horizon debuted in more than 3,300 locations nationwide, and grossed $11 million in its opening weekend. It eventually tapped out with around $30 million domestically, and under $40 million worldwide, against a reported production budget of $50 million.

The Alto Knights cost a similar amount. But the movie appears to be continuing a disappointing theatrical run for W.B., which recently saw Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 under-perform. Last year, the studio witnessed the disastrous performance of Joker: Folie à Deux, which barely scraped past the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office, against a reported budget of $200 million. Unlike the first Joker film, which made over $300 million domestically, the sequel couldn’t crack the $70 million mark, signalling an outright rejection from audiences.

'The Alto Knights' Opened to Mediocre Reviews