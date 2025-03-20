Robert De Niro is perhaps the face of gangster movies, with his filmography including the likes of Casino, The Irishman, and GoodFellas, among many other beloved titles. Even though the veteran actor is now 81 years old, nothing can stop him from continuing this gangster flick legacy, with his latest project, The Alto Knights, right around the corner.

Starring De Niro as not one but two mob bosses, The Alto Knights has faced several delays and even a name change on its road to hitting screens, but the time has finally come to see De Niro back in gangster action. Directed by Barry Levinson and also starring the likes of Debra Messing and Cosmo Jarvis, The Alto Knights is one of the most intriguing new releases. So, without further ado, here's a look at how you can watch The Alto Knights.

Is 'The Alto Knights' Coming to Theaters?

Yes! You can catch The Alto Knights in theaters.

The Alto Knights will officially release in US theaters on Friday, March 21, 2025. This comes following several delays to The Alto Knights, most notably due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

This weekend also marks the arrival of several other exciting new projects, with Bill Skarsgård's new horror, Locked, another parody horror in Popeye The Slayer Man, and perhaps the biggest release of the weekend, the brand-new Snow White reimagining starring Rachel Zegler in the iconic titular role.

Find Showtimes for 'The Alto Knights'

If you're looking to see if The Alto Knights is playing in a theater near you, here is a selection of handy links to help you on your way.

What Formats Will 'The Alto Knights' Be Playing In?

Here's a look at the selection of viewing possibilities available to those with a ticket to The Alto Knights.

Standard IMAX Dolby Cinema 3-D ScreenX 4DX RPX Yes No No No No No No

Watch the Trailer for 'The Alto Knights'

Released on January 14, 2025, the official trailer for The Alto Knights is available to watch above. More than all else, the above trailer is most enticing for giving audiences their first glimpse at De Niro as both of his characters — mob bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese —with the veteran Hollywood mainstay proving he still has new tricks to try. Showcasing both De Niros coming against each other on screen for the first time, the trailer gives a wonderful look at this brand-new mafia story and the gripping criminal world it is set in. A synopsis via the official movie's website reads:

"The film follows two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello (De Niro) and Vito Genovese (De Niro), as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever."

What Are the Box Office Projections for 'The Alto Knights'?

The worldwide box office predictions for The Alto Knights' opening weekend range between $5 million and $10 million, with the reality likely leaning toward the former due to stiff competition from the new Snow White movie. The film's reported budget is around $45 million, with The Alto Knights unlikely to hit the all-important mark of $90 million where investment is doubled.

