For many, a mafia movie is a staple of their viewing habits. Given the rich history of the genre within cinema, it is no surprise that there is a significant fanbase and one that has constant eyes on any new mafia releases. There have been many debates over the years about what the best mafia movie is, with everyone seemingly having an opinion. Answers range from Francis Ford Coppola's legendary The Godfather trilogy to the Academy Award-winning The Departed and much more. One answer that crops up time and time again is Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas. Even today, Goodfellas is one of the most widely celebrated films in all of cinema, with its magnificent reputation spawning several excellent and bad imitators.

That being said, some fans of the movie aren't aware of its impressive source material, the 1985 non-fiction book Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family by Nicholas Pileggi, who worked as a contributing writer on Goodfellas. A New York Times bestseller, the book has now acted as the direct inspiration for an entire movement in film, with the mafia movie genre changing considerably since its release. One of these direct inspirations is the upcoming Barry Levinson (Rain Man) movie Alto Knights, previously titled Wise Guys. Promising to be one of the biggest mafia movies to release in recent years, those same diehard fans of Goodfellas and beyond will be salivating at the prospects of Alto Knights, especially when they consider Robert De Niro's (Taxi Driver) heavy involvement on screen. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Alto Knights.

With a film of this magnitude, it is understandable that time will need to be taken to perfect its final details. For that reason, despite already being in post-production, it was announced recently that the movie will not be premiering until November 15, 2024. The movie was originally set to land on the big screen on February 2, 2024, so this is quite a delay. This might feel like a long time to wait for fans, but, as with all good things, they come to those who do wait. With such a significant amount of time to go, this release date may change, although hopefully, that won't be due to a delay. The previous Alto Knights release date was, in fact, initially scheduled for a very different Warner Bros. venture in the shape of Toto, an animated spin-off of The Wizard of Oz, but due to unknown circumstances, this was altered. There's been no word on what prompted the most recent change in the date (with speculation that it might be because of the ongoing SAG strike) but hopefully, it will be the last one.

Is There A Trailer For 'Alto Knights'?

Considering the release date scheduled for next year, it will come as no surprise to learn that there is yet to be a trailer for the film. However, with such a big project, it is likely we will get one sooner rather than later. We’ll update this section once a trailer is made available.

What Is 'Alto Knights' About?

The original concept for Alto Knights has been discussed and passed around by different Hollywood production companies since as early as the 1970s, with many significant players opting to turn down the project. It is incredible to think that it took until 2022 for the green light to be given on the film, especially when one considers its successful sister movies in the genre. The official plot synopsis of Alto Knights reads as follows:

Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, a pair of Italian Americans who run two separate crime families in the mid-20th century. Genovese attempted to assassinate Costello in 1957, although Costello retired from the mob.

This plot synopsis suggests pure mafia movie magic, with the subject matter and setting a tried and tested formula within the genre. For many, this will be enough to already decide they will be booking their tickets when the opportunity comes, but for those who are still deciding, there is still plenty of time left to make up their mind. As with major movies of this caliber, there will be plenty of news and marketing in the coming months, which will likely help the undecided decide.

Will 'Alto Knights' Be In Theaters?

With Warner Bros. at the helm and with so much of their effort going into pushing this film, Alto Knights will definitely be receiving a theatrical release on the aforementioned date. This doesn't mean to say it won't end up on their streaming services, HBO Max (soon to be known as Max). Movies tend to land on the platform a few months after their theatrical release.

Who Are the Cast of 'Alto Knights'?

If you ask any mafia movie fan, they will likely tell you that a key ingredient to the success of the genre is the cast. These great mafia epics often recycle and share the same actors, which can sometimes make it feel like they all take place within the same cinematic universe. The wonderful Robert De Niro is one man in particular who has made an entire career out of movies within this genre. When one thinks of mafia movies, one thinks of De Niro and his incredible roles in Goodfellas, The Irishman, Casino, and many more.

However, the one thing these movies all share in common is that De Niro only plays one character. At the age of 79, De Niro is still innovating within the genre and in Alto Knights, will be playing two characters in both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. Alongside De Niro are Debra Messing (Will and Grace) as Bobbie Costello, Kathrine Narducci (The Irishman) as Anna Genovese, and Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth) in an unnamed role. Of course, there are many other great actors applying their trade to this movie, but just this cast list alone, especially when one considers the double dose of De Niro, is sure to make many add Alto Knights to their future watch list.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'Alto Knights'?

Alto Knights is being directed by the brilliant Barry Levinson, who has a terrific filmography that includes the likes of Rain Man and Bugsy, with writing credits currently only going to Nicholas Pileggi, the aforementioned writer of the book that inspired both Goodfellas and this movie. Cinematographer Dante Spinotti has also applied his trade to the film, with his experience on the likes of Heat and L.A. Confidential certainly lending itself to this style of production. With all that being said, for fans of the mafia movie genre and beyond, Alto Knights is one of the most unmissable films scheduled to release in 2024.