Fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, get ready to drink a new kind of whiskey. Specifically Four Walls, a new whisky created by the gang from the series. Talking with Esquire, star Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds on the hit comedy series, talked about Four Walls and the idea of doing a brand with his cast members from the long-running FX comedy series. Howerton created the whiskey alongside series co-creators and stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day.

“I have been obsessed with the idea for quite some time, I just didn’t know what form it was gonna take,” Howerton told Esquire, who started the project over the course of the pandemic. “Whiskey was always something I had in the back of my mind simply because, first and foremost, I’m a massive whiskey fan. I’ve been appreciating finer whiskeys for as many years as I could afford it.”

Pitching it as a drink associated with the show, apparently, they toyed around with the idea of it being a beer in honor of the legendary Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. “But the more we talked about it, the more we realized that at this stage in our lives we’re just big whiskey fans,” Howerton said. “Finding the right partners to do this was the most challenging thing, but once we had that we were full steam ahead.”

The whiskey is called Four Walls to represent the four walls that make up Paddy's Pub, and all the proceeds will go to Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association’s HARP (Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania). Two different whiskeys are being released this month with the first being a limited-edition 15-year-old, single-cask Irish single malt priced at $999. Though the price is steep, remember it's for charity. The second is much more affordable at $89 and is a blend of Irish grain and malt with Pennsylvania rye.

Howerton is, however, aware that this is not really the whiskey that Dennis and the gang would have at Paddy's (again, it's all for a good cause). He said:

“I’d like to think that my relationship with whiskey is a little bit healthier than my character’s. Look, I’m not gonna lie, I started drinking in high school like a lot of people. But whiskey at that point was the kind of thing you mix into a Coke and get it in you as quickly as possible to get drunk. Somebody was nice enough to buy me (‘cause I couldn’t afford it at the time) a really nice scotch and I started to appreciate the flavor.”

It's the perfect way to honor Paddy's Pub for a good cause so why not? There are only 755 bottles out there so get yours while you can!