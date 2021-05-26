With its 15th season, the raucous comedy will become the longest running live-action sitcom in history.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day has shared a photo of the first day of shooting the show’s 15th season via his Instagram. The image seems to be a painted version of a now-deleted post by star and creator Rob McElhenney showing him casually posing alongside co-stars Day and Glenn Howerton in a tent, with the photo confirming production is underway for a historical season of television.

Season 15 will launch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ahead of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet to become the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history. In December 2020, it was also announced that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia would be renewed for a whopping four more seasons, blowing that record out of the water.

Image via FX

Despite its length, the hit FX comedy has continually managed to remain fresh. With cast members sharing writing credits and the production largely remaining the brainchild of longtime friends McElhenney, Day, and Howerton, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has constantly pushed the boundaries, reinvented itself, and never been afraid to tackle the most taboo of topics with equally clever and ridiculous writing and character work. Series regulars Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito also bring a consistent level of chaos, absurdity, and improvisation to each episode.

Coming off a year of quarantine, McElhenney said that fans can expect the show to address the pandemic in a way only It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia could. Here’s what he said about it in an interview last year:

"Well, we actually do have an episode called 'The Gang Gets Quarantined' where we quarantine ourselves in the bar. I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that. When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!"

Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is expected to drop sometime around fall 2021, though no date has been confirmed. Take a look at Day’s Instagram post below:

