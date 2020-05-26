‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Renewed for Season 15, Setting New TV Record

FX has renewed its flagship series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for a record-breaking 15th season, making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in history. The show previously shared that honor with The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which ran for 14 seasons on ABC.

It’s remarkable that this series has yet to wear out its welcome, but the truth is that it constantly finds ways to reinvent itself. Stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito share a special chemistry together, and there’s no shortage of targets for the gang to tackle, which helps keep this series fresh.

Always Sunny debuted in August 2005, when I was still in college. That’s wild. Though the actors have “moved on” to other things — for example, McElhenney stars in Apple’s Mythic Quest, Howerton stars in NBC’s A.P. Bio, and Day just made his directorial debut with the upcoming indie comedy El Tonto — they have yet to move on from the show that gave each of them their start, and every new season feels like a minor miracle at this point.

Writing is already under way on Season 15, though it’s unclear when Always Sunny will return seeing as production remains shut down across Hollywood. I’d love to see what the gang is up to in quarantine, but it’d be tough to devote a full season to Zoom-style episodes, though I did love what McElhenney did with Mythic Quest: Quarantine.

McElhenney and Howerton developed It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and earlier this year, McElhenney reassured fans that “we’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.” The show now airs on FXX, and if you subscribe to Hulu, you can watch every past season, which go down like comfort food if you don’t mind all the yelling and screaming.

Season 15 is expected to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, and I expect the gang to make a meal out of our collective anxieties. You just know Charlie is either going to refuse to wear a mask, or wear it incorrectly. For more on that tantalizing possibility, click here.