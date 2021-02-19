Plus, if she learned any magic tricks from hosting 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us.'

With director Lena Khan’s Flora & Ulysses now streaming on Disney+, I recently got to speak to Alyson Hannigan about playing Flora’s mom, Phyllis Buckman. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the fun family film is based on the Newbury Award-winning novel Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo and it’s about a self-avowed cynic and comic book fan, 10-year-old Flora (Matilda Lawler), and the superhero squirrel she rescues (Ulysses). The film also stars Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo and Kate McCucci.

During the interview, Hannigan talks about working with Matilda Lawler and her fantastic performance, how she successfully navigated the transition from child actor, the Jack and Rose Titanic lamp in the movie, her craft room in her home, and if she learned any magic tricks from hosting Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Disney+

Alyson Hannigan:

I jokingly ask if she only did the movie to get the Jack and Rose lamp from Titanic that is in the film.

How did she successfully make the transition from being a young actor in Hollywood to where she is now without problems?

What surprised her about working with Matilda Lawler?

Her craft room that’s behind her.

Has she learned any magic tricks from working on Penn & Teller: Fool Us?

Image via Disney+

Share Share Tweet Email

'Mythic Quest' Unveils Season 2 Release Date and a Poppylicious Trailer Rob McElhenney stars in the Apple TV+ series alongside Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, David Hornsby and F. Murray Abraham.