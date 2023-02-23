The BBC series Am I Being Unreasonable? is making its way to the States this April. In a recent deal with BBC Studios, Hulu acquired the U.S. rights to all episodes of the comedy-thriller, which first debuted in the UK near the end of 2022. The half-hour series consists of six episodes for its first season and will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the release, Hulu shared the official trailer.

The show follows Nic (multi-BAFTA winner Daisy May Cooper), a woman struggling with a loss she's unable to share with others while being trapped in "a depressing marriage." The only thing keeping her going is her young son, Ollie (Lenny Rush). However, when a new person named Jen (Selin Hizli) comes to town, Nic's life begins to move towards a better place and, "through this kindred soul, her dark secret starts to bubble up."

The trailer begins relatively mellow at first, emphasizing the bond between Nic and Ollie -- who seems to be an integral part of keeping Nic on track with some responsibilities. While it's apparent the two have a good relationship, Nic also comes across as a rather lonely person with no truly helpful support system in place. When she meets Jen, she's noticeably happier now that she has someone beyond her home to spend time with. However, Jen isn't quite what she seems as Nic begins to open-up to Jen, and Nic's husband claims that Jen "has a weird energy." What started as a wholesome connection takes a turn as Nic tries figure out what's really going on with her new friend.

Who's Involved With Am I Being Unreasonable?

The series was created, written, and executive produced by Cooper and Hizli. Jack Thorne, Shane Allen, Jonny Campbell, and Kate Daughton executive produced, with Campbell as director. It was produced by Pippa Brown and was commissioned by Kate Phillips, former Acting Director of BBC Comedy. The series is a co-production between Boffola Pictures and Lookout Point for the BBC. The show was renewed for a second season in October 2022. There's currently no projected release window in the UK or U.S.

Additional cast includes comedy BAFTA winner Jessica Hynes (There She Goes), Dustin Demri-Burns (The Great), Amanda Wilkin (The Split), David Fynn (Game of Thrones), Juliet Cowan (Back to Life), Ruben Catt (Ted’s Top Ten), and Karla Crome (Under the Dome).

Am I Being Unreasonable? premieres April 11 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below: