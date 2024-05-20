The Big Picture AM I OK? from queer writer Lauren Pomerantz arrives on Max June 6.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, & Molly Gordon, the film wowed crowds at Sundance with its story of self-discovery and friendship.

Embrace the excitement of self-discovery with Lucy (Johnson) as she navigates her newly realized queerness with the help of her best friend, Jane.

Later in life queers rejoice! Okay, this one is actually a win for every member of the community as celebrated writer Lauren Pomerantz’s debut feature-length production, AM I OK? is set to arrive on Max on June 6. The script marks Pomernatz’s first foray into film, having previously worked in the writers’ room for titles including The Ellen Degeneres Show, Saturday Night Live, Community, and more. Joining forces with co-directors, Tig Notaro (Your Place or Mine) and Stephanie Allynne (The L Word: Generation Q), Pomerantz uses AM I OK? as a platform to share every part of her experience of coming out as a queer woman later in life — voicing the good, the bad, and the downright laughable.

Tapping a list of top-tier talent to make her semi-autobiographical production come out of the closet, the Pomerantz-penned movie stars Dakota Johnson (Madame Web), Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon), and Molly Gordon (The Bear), with a supporting ensemble that includes Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), and Kiersey Clemons (The Flash).

In the new trailer, Johnson leads as Lucy, a 32-year-old woman who lives in Los Angeles and is growing beyond tired of the dating scene. While, at first, it seems like the well has dried up on eligible bachelors, once Lucy takes a deeper look at herself she realizes that the problem has been right in front of her all along. It’s not that these men suck (although that may also be completely true), it’s that she’s a lesbian. Ready to grab the bull by the horns and fully embrace her queerness, Lucy turns to her best friend, Jane (Mizuno) for help as she turns the page on this next excitingly terrifying chapter in her life.

‘AM I OK?’ Wowed The Crowds At 2022’s Sundance Film Festival

It’s been over two years since AM I OK? celebrated its world premiere at the annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, making its arrival on Max well overdue. The movie was one of the event’s favorites, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime giving it a glowing review. On top of being a story about one woman’s journey to better understand herself, Bonaime wrote that it “is also a lovely story about friendship,” with Jane and Lucy’s bond becoming stronger than ever after Lucy comes out to her close pal. He also wrote that the supporting cast gives stellar and demanding performances and that - in what will come as a surprise to absolutely no one - Notaro and Allynne’s vision behind the camera hits the production with an extra edge of hilarity.

You can catch AM I OK? on Max beginning on June 6. Check out the new trailer above.