Amanda Brugel of The Handmaid's Tale fame has joined the cast of AMC's upcoming drama series The Driver, a remake of the British drama series of the same name that will star Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul alum Giancarlo Esposito. The series is set to arrive on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

The report of her casting was originally made by Deadline, who also provided some insight on the character that Brugel will be portraying. She will be playing Sister Anne, a tattoo-laden nun that is completely devoted to her God and shares a mysterious past with Esposito's character, Vince. Brugel joins a cast that includes Esposito as well as previously announced Paula Malcomson, Bonnie Mbuli, Zackary Momoh, and, Skeet Ulrich.

The series will star Esposito as a taxi driver whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is hired to chauffeur a notorious New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster known as "The Horse," played by Momoh, pulling him into an underground criminal enterprise. Danny Brocklehurst, who created the original series with Jim Poyser, is also behind the creation of this adaptation alongside Sunu Gonera. Along with being the creator of the upcoming series, Gonera is also known for being the director of several episodes of both FX's Snowfall and Raised By Wolves at HBO. Gonera will direct the pilot of the upcoming six-episode series.

Image via Banana-Moon Sky Films

Brugel is best known for her role as Rita Blue in The Handmaid's Tale, with other TV credits including recurring roles on Orphan Black, Snowpiercer, and Pretty Hard Cases, among others. Her recent film credits include 2020's Sugar Daddy and the 2020 cult hit Becky, with her most recent film credit being for Ashgrove in 2022, a film that she co-wrote, produced and starred in.

The Driver is being produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment with Theo Travers, writer for Billions and Power, serving as series showrunner. Travers is also an executive producer on the project, joining Esposito, Gonera, and Brocklehurst in the role as well as David Morrissey, who played Vince in the original, Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman via Thruline Entertainment and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson from A+E Studios. The series is

The Driver will be premiering on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2023 and will consist of six episodes for the debut season. In the meantime check out the trailer for The Handmaid's Tale: