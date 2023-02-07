Coming off a critically acclaimed performance as disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award recipient Amanda Seyfried has landed her next role. The Les Misérables star has signed on to appear in Atom Egoyan’s (The Sweet Hereafter, Chloe) production of Seven Veils, a drama that the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker will also pen and produce.

In Seven Veils, Seyfried stars as Jeanine, a theater director who has taken on a gargantuan task - reforming her former mentor’s most well-known work, the opera Salome. First based on the play by Oscar Wilde and then reframed by composer Richard Strauss, Jeanine knows that she has some big shoes to fill in putting her own spin on this classic masterpiece. It’s been years since she closed the door to the world of operatic studies, making the challenge all the more daunting. Tapping into the darkest corners of her psyche and allowing her past traumas to come to the surface, Jeanine crafts what could be the most masterful version of the celebrated story yet.

The project will mark a reunion for the leading lady and filmmaker as the pair previously teamed up over a decade ago for Egoyan’s 2009 thriller, Chloe which saw Seyfried star opposite Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore. Serving alongside Egoyan on the production team will be Niv Fichman, Fraser Ash, Simone Urdl, and Kevin Krikst as well as Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts. Aram Tertzakian, Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Maxime Cottray of XYZ will executive produce with Elevation Pictures’ Noah Segal and Adrian Love as well as Cinetic Media’s John Sloss.

Image via Hulu

In a statement paired with the announcement, Egoyan shared his thrill to be working alongside Seyfried once again after all these years, calling their time on Chloe an “amazing experience.” The story of Salome is a close one to the director’s heart and one that he’s very familiar with as he added that he “first produced Salome for the Canadian Opera Company almost thirty years ago” and has been “haunted by its themes” ever since.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the story, Salome is a Biblical tale that centers around the life of Jokanaan (John the Baptist), particularly his attempted seduction by Herod Antipas' daughter, Salome. Her dance, which would become known as the Dance of the Seven Veils, would ultimately lead to the execution of John the Baptist and would in turn have tragic consequences for Salome.

While a release date has not yet been set for Seven Veils, production will begin next week in Toronto, Canada. You can check out the trailer below for Seyfried and Egoyan’s last theatrical team-up, Chloe.