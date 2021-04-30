Plus, what it was like getting to work with Karen Allen.

With writer-directors Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini’s Things Heard & Seen now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Amanda Seyfried and James Norton about making their supernatural thriller. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage, the film is about a city couple (Seyfried and Norton) that moves to an old house in the Hudson Valley for the husband’s new job teaching at the local college. While things start well, it’s not too long before they learn about their house’s dark history, and how their marriage might not be perfect as it appears. The film also stars Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, Rhea Seehorn, Michael O'Keefe, Karen Allen, and F. Murray Abraham.

During the interview, Seyfried and Norton talked about why they wanted to make the movie, how much they are told about a role before reading the script, how they house they filmed in had weird noises and walls filled with bees, and more. In addition, they talked about getting to work with Karen Allen, what TV series they’d like to guest star on, and Norton shares what it was like getting to go to college in Cambridge, England.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried's New Netflix Horror 'Things Heard & Seen' Gets Ominous Trailer

Image via Netflix

Amanda Seyfried and James Norton:

What TV series would they love to guest star on?

What movie or movies have they seen the most?

Norton talks about what it like going to school in Cambridge, England.

How long did it take before they started talking to Karen Allen about Indiana Jones when she showed up on set?

What was it about the script that got them excited to make the movie?

How much are they told about a role before reading the script?

Is it true that the house they filmed in made weird noises and the walls were filled with bees?

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (April 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Joe Taslim Says He Wants a Sub-Zero Prequel, and Would Like to Play This Mysterious Character Taslim would like to explore the origins of Sub-Zero in future films.

Read Next