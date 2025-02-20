Last month, Peacock teased its subscribers with first-look images of their new upcoming series Long Bright River. Today, the streamer is following those up with the first trailer for the show, which stars Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) as an investigator that takes on a case that hits a bit too close to home. The show is slated to debut all episodes at once on March 13.

In the trailer for Long Bright River, we meet Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who seems to be esteemed by her colleagues while they patrol the streets of Philadelphia during the opioid crisis. They are forced to investigate a new case when a series of murders start taking place in their neighborhood. Mickey's world is turned upside down when she realizes that she has a personal connection with the case – her sister is possibly one of the next visits, which is why she won't stop looking into the case even though she's not directly assigned to it.

Aside from Seyfried, the cast of Long Bright River also features Nicholas Pinnock (For Life), Patch Darragh (Succession), Joe Daru (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Callum Vinson (Chucky), and newcomer OT The Real. The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Liz Moore. The author herself adapted the story for television along with showrunner Nikki Toscano (The Offer).

'Long Bright River' Will "Upend Stereotypes"

In an official statement, Toscano revealed what the series is hoping to achieve and the different perspectives that Long Bright River approaches. She stated:

“Perhaps what drew me in the most was the possibility of what this show could achieve in its ambition to upend stereotypes: of those born into poverty and addiction, of those engaging in sex work, of those who have been written off or marginalized after they’ve seemingly fallen through the cracks of their community, and finally, of those engaged in police work. In fact, what makes ‘Long Bright River’ so unique as a series is that it aims to deconstruct the ‘police as savior’ narrative — a journey pulled through our protagonist, Mickey Fitzpatrick.”

Long Bright River is the latest of a series of titles that tackle the opioid crisis in the U.S. through several approaches. Some recent titles covering the theme include Painkiller and Dopesick. Seyfried herself has orbited similar themes: in 2022, she played Elizabeth Holmes in the series The Dropout, which chronicles the biotechnology scam that became an international scandal.

Peacock debuts all eight episodes of Long Bright River on March 15. You can check out the trailer above.