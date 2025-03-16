[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Long Bright River.]

Summary 'Long Bright River' explores the impact of the opioid crisis on a Philadelphia community through a suspenseful murder mystery.

Amanda Seyfried, also an executive producer on the series, emphasizes the emotional depth of the addiction storyline.

New York City authentically portrays Philly with collaboration from local Philly residents and immersive production design.

The Peacock series Long Bright River, based on the book by Liz Moore who also worked as a writer and EP, is a suspense thriller that follows a Philadelphia police officer’s hunt for her missing sister. Mickey (Amanda Seyfried) works patrolling streets that have been greatly impacted by the opioid crisis that she feels personally connected to, allowing her to humanize addicts, sex workers and the unhoused in ways that others don’t. When a series of murders start to happen, Mickey begins to fear the worst about her sister Kacey (Ashleigh Cummings) and won’t give up until she tracks her down.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Seyfried, who’s also an executive producer on the series, talked about how many people are touched by addition, how she views her role as an executive producer, the extensive research she did to prepare for the project, creating an authentic Philly vibe on the streets of New York City, and Mickey’s emotional breakdown at the end of the season. She also said she’s 100% optimistic that Mamma Mia! 3 will happen and discussed her experience on the colonial musical Ann Lee.

Amanda Seyfried Believes It's Essential To Create Compassion with Storytelling

"No one's ever really brought me into this kind of neighborhood before, in this way."

Collider: There is a lot going on in this series, but the addiction storyline is very emotional.

AMANDA SEYFRIED: If you know anyone or have grown up with anyone who’s suffered or is suffering from any kind of addiction, it hits home immediately. It’s essential, if you don’t know anybody, to understand what that is and to create a level of compassion with storytelling. It hits everybody. It’s a universal thing. What I appreciated about the book is that Liz [Moore] was able to turn the lens around a little bit with a 90-degree turn on how we’ve seen the opioid epidemic on TV or in film. I haven’t really seen it in this way. No one’s ever really brought me into this kind of neighborhood before, in this way, in a long time.

What did being an executive producer on this mean to you? Since it’s a title that can mean so many different things, what are you finding that you like to do with it? Where do you like to get more involved?

SEYFRIED: I actually let whoever is producing it tell me what exactly it is that they need. The only executive producer credit that I truly feel that I’ve earned would be something I’ve been in development with for a long time. And neither of the shows that I did was executive producer on, I was involved in for longer than four months. That said, for this specific role, I let them know that I was willing to talk to anybody and be a part of anything. They didn’t need me as much as I felt useful on The Dropout, and that was fine because I had a lot to contend with. I had a lot on my plate already.

Liz Moore and Nikki Toscano had been working on the show for so long. They were writing it together. Nikki Toscano was the showrunner and creator and Liz Moore wrote the novel, and they had this very unique relationship, in the fact that they get along very well. And you can tell because it’s so female-driven. Not to say anything about the other sex, but everything is written with a sensitive, graceful hand and a responsible and respectful hand. They had researched all these things before me. And then, they brought me in and took me in to Kensington and set me up for my ride along and brought me to all these places that Liz had volunteered at for years while she was writing the book, like harm reduction programs and organizations in and around Kensington who serve the Kensington community, with meals and wound care and an office for medicine and showers with the people who support and volunteer and service the community.

I felt like I was part of the team then, not only as an actor, but as a producer. I felt like I was helping create the show and being brought into the same realm as them. But when it came to the day-to-day on set, I just had one job and one job only, and that was just focusing on doing eight scenes a day and going from location to location in the cold. It was fucking brutal, but I had so much fun. It’s a weird thing to say because you can’t ignore the fact that all this is so real and it’s happening all the time, but I almost felt like I was celebrating the levity in the moments that I had. I felt like we were doing something that could be impactful, and be as impactful as the book.

Amanda Seyfried Gets Emotional Over How Everyone Came Together To Create Philly in NYC for ‘Long Bright River’

“I’ve never been a part of anything like this.”