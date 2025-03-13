Known for her striking screen presence, ability to deliver powerful, dramatic performances, and excel in comedic, lighthearted roles, Amanda Seyfried has established herself as one of the most beloved American stars in Hollywood. Also a classically trained singer, the Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner has, too, showcased her vocal skills in several performances, including the treasured musical Mamma Mia!, proving that her talent extends beyond acting.

To celebrate the Oscar nominee's versatile body of work, we look back at some of the best Amanda Seyfried films that have helped solidify her status as a leading actor in the entertainment industry. From her breakout role as the ditzy Karen Smith in the iconic Mean Girls to her dramatic efforts in more obscure gems such as First Reformed, these roles have shaped her legacy, serving as a testament to Seyfried's extraordinary talent, impressive range, and determination to defy Hollywood stereotypes.

10 'In Time' (2011)

Directed by Andrew Niccol

Image via 20th Century Studios

Starring Seyfried opposite Justin Timberlake in the lead role, this sci-fi techno thriller is set in a future where people stop aging at 25, with the catch that you're genetically engineered to live for only one more year unless you can buy your way out of it. At its center is Will Salas (Timberlake), accused of murder and on the run with a hostage.

While In Time may not rank high among the best Amanda Seyfried films, it highlights her versatility as an actress as she takes on the role of the rebellious daughter of a wealthy family who becomes involved in an adventure with the movie's protagonist. By blending romance and action, this Andrew Niccol picture sets the stage for the star to explore different genres and her acting range. Under Niccol's direction, Seyfried delivers a captivating performance, with her chemistry with Timberlake also being a standout.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 In Time Release Date October 20, 2011 Runtime 109minutes Director Andrew Niccol Cast Cillian Murphy, Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried Olivia Wilde , Matt Bomer Writers Andrew Niccol

9 'Letters to Juliet' (2010)

Directed by Gary Winick